DataVisor appoints Steve Knopf and Jamshed Patel to its executive leadership team

DataVisor announced that it has welcomed two new technology veterans to its executive leadership team: Steve Knopf, Vice President of Product and Jamshed Patel, Vice President of Solution Engineering at DataVisor.

With decades of combined experience in executive leadership positions, the two seasoned leaders will support DataVisor in shaping its product roadmap, developing strategic partnerships and accelerating technology innovation in 2021 and beyond.

Steve Knopf brings to DataVisor more than two decades of experience leading trust and safety teams. Prior to joining DataVisor, he spent five years building and leading the trust and safety team from the ground up at LetGo, a large global online marketplace.

Prior to LetGo, Steve worked as a product leader at eBay for 10 years to bolster the company’s fraud detection and mitigation practices. As VP of Product at DataVisor, Steve will provide guidance and direction to the product team, enabling continued innovation, and at the same time expanding the portfolio of the company’s AI-powered fraud and risk solutions to address internal and external threats for global customers.

“DataVisor leads the way for AI-powered fraud detection. Since I was introduced to the platform during my time at LetGo, I’ve been an enthusiastic proponent of its powerful fraud detection and prevention capabilities to protect our organization from even the most advanced fraud attacks,” Knopf said.

“I’m eager to work with our incredible team of data scientists and engineers to evolve and advance our product roadmap, so we can continue to deliver cutting-edge fraud prevention solutions to market.”

Jamshed Patel has held senior leadership roles in product strategy and business development, at both large organizations and growth-stage companies. Most recently, he led product development for the Payroll and Workforce Management division of Workday, the de facto leader in human capital management software.

Prior to Workday, Jamshed held executive roles at ADP Oracle Honeywell and several startups to strengthen their product and AI capability. As Vice President of Solution Engineering at DataVisor, Jamshed will be instrumental at helping to advance the company’s market position by supporting technical innovation and connecting DataVisor’s solutions to customer needs.

“I’m passionate about expanding DataVisor’s business by creating new opportunities through strategic partnerships and technical innovation,” Patel said.

“What really excited me about DataVisor was the company’s focus on innovation and the vision to provide the next-gen AI-powered platform for protecting the user and the enterprise account lifecycle. As businesses increasingly turn to online channels, fraud protection will be especially critical — organizations won’t be able to rely on traditional solutions.

“As our solution is cloud-native, we can innovate and evolve rapidly — ahead of our competitors — and deliver the mission-critical fraud and risk solutions our customers need.”

“I am thrilled to welcome both Steve and Jamshed to our executive team,” said Yinglian Xie, Founder and CEO of DataVisor.

“They bring to DataVisor a wealth of unparalleled experience as product leaders in SaaS based technology solutions along with fraud and risk expertise, and their hands-on experience will be invaluable in shaping our product strategy and roadmap as we advance our efforts to deliver even more powerful and comprehensive fraud and risk solutions to market.”