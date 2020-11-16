(ISC)²
(ISC)²

eBook: The security certification healthcare relies on

Healthcare is a growing field where the importance of security and privacy cannot be overstated. Many security professionals have gravitated toward this dynamic field, enhancing their skills and knowledge by earning the (ISC)² HealthCare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner (HCISPP) credential.

ebook HCISPP

Globally recognized and respected, the vendor-neutral HCISPP creates significant advantages for security professionals and the healthcare organizations that employ them. In the new (ISC)² eBook, HCISPPs around the world share how becoming certified has helped advance their careers – and keep healthcare IT healthy.

Read the eBook and find out how HCISPP certification can benefit YOU.

HCISPP at a glance
  • Proves you’re at the forefront of protecting patient health information and navigating a complex regulatory environment
  • Stands out as the only certification that combines cybersecurity skills with privacy best practices and techniques
  • Demonstrates you have the knowledge and ability to implement, manage and assess security and privacy controls to protect healthcare organizations using best practices and procedures.
More about
Share this

Don't miss