eBook: The security certification healthcare relies on

Healthcare is a growing field where the importance of security and privacy cannot be overstated. Many security professionals have gravitated toward this dynamic field, enhancing their skills and knowledge by earning the (ISC)² HealthCare Information Security and Privacy Practitioner (HCISPP) credential.
Globally recognized and respected, the vendor-neutral HCISPP creates significant advantages for security professionals and the healthcare organizations that employ them. In the new (ISC)² eBook, HCISPPs around the world share how becoming certified has helped advance their careers – and keep healthcare IT healthy.
Read the eBook and find out how HCISPP certification can benefit YOU.
HCISPP at a glance
- Proves you’re at the forefront of protecting patient health information and navigating a complex regulatory environment
- Stands out as the only certification that combines cybersecurity skills with privacy best practices and techniques
- Demonstrates you have the knowledge and ability to implement, manage and assess security and privacy controls to protect healthcare organizations using best practices and procedures.