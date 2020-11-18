Qualys CloudView app to power Armor Anywhere cloud security posture management capabilities

Qualys announced that Armor is integrating the Qualys CloudView app, which includes Cloud Inventory and Cloud Security Assessment, into Armor Anywhere, a cloud security platform.

Armor Anywhere with Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) lets clients continuously inventory and assess the security and compliance of their public cloud services as per industry standard benchmarks and regulatory mandates (e.g. NIST, FEDRAMP, CIS).

The Qualys CloudView app extends Qualys’ relationship with Armor. Qualys Cloud Agents are already embedded and fully integrated with the Armor platform to deliver asset discovery and inventory, plus vulnerability assessment, including configuration controls, threat prioritization and patch detection. This integration now provides compliance and monitoring of public cloud workloads to Armor customers.

“The Qualys Cloud Platform is highly scalable and easily integrates with Armor’s security and compliance platform,” said Mark Woodward, CEO of Armor. The addition of Qualys CloudView allows us to further accelerate compliance outcomes and protect customers from intentional and accidental risks in their public clouds.”

“As a leading security provider, Armor is a trusted advisor helping companies to secure their hybrid cloud environments,” said Philippe Courtot, chairman and CEO of Qualys. “This expanded partnership enables Armor to further extend visibility into public cloud services to easily manage continuous compliance and risk for their customers.”