Experian acquires Tapad to enhance digital offerings for advertisers, agencies and publishers

Experian announces that it has completed the acquisition of Tapad – a provider in digital identity resolution for marketers that helps to connect brands to consumers, primarily in the United States.

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in New York, Tapad provides cross-device data, digital linking and distribution capabilities, which will complement Experian’s leading offline identity and marketing data assets.

The acquisition will enhance Experian’s digital offerings for advertisers, agencies and publishers and particularly for Advanced Television, positioning Experian to take advantage of expansion in the market for digital-data advertising.

The acquisition enables Experian to help marketers create a more relevant experience for consumers, while continuing to protect consumer privacy.

Tapad, in combination with Experian, will also create a solid foundation for future innovation to develop new products for identity verification, identity graphs and has further potential to enhance Experian’s fraud and identity management services, such as the Experian One identity platform.

Subject to customary adjustments for cash, indebtedness and working capital, Experian is acquiring 100% of Tapad from Telenor for a cash consideration of around US$280m. Revenue for the 12 months to 31 December 2020 is forecast to be US$55m. It will be included within Experian’s North America Data segment.