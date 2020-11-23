(ISC)² appoints Lisa Young to its Board of Directors

Lisa Young, Vice President of Cyber Risk Engineering for Axio, announced the appointment to the Board of Directors for (ISC)². (ISC)² is an international nonprofit membership association focused on inspiring a safe and secure cyber world with more than 150,000 certified members from the information security industry.

“It’s an honor to join (ISC)²’s Board of Directors. I plan to use my analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills to listen to members, collaborate with board peers, and help to shape the future strategy of (ISC)²,” said Lisa Young.

“I look forward to applying my expertise in operational risk and resilience, quantitative analysis methods, and board reporting skills to raise awareness of cybersecurity as a business issue.”

Young, along with Axio Advisor, Samara Moore, was selected as new members to join the 13-member board through (ISC)²’s annual election and will begin serving on January 1, 2021.

As members of the Board of Directors, Young and Moore will be tasked with providing strategy, governance and oversight for the organization and upholding the (ISC)² Code of Ethics. As newly elected board members, they will join the ranks of other top information security professionals from around the world.

“I look forward to supporting the (ISC)² vision to ‘Inspire a Safe and Secure World’ and will advocate expanding membership to include non-traditional disciplines or generalists that have the attitude and aptitude to apply diverse critical thinking skills to take a cross-cutting approach to cybersecurity,” continued Young.

Young is recognized across industries for cyber risk expertise and speaks regularly at national and international conferences for ISACA, RIMS, SIRA, ASIS, MISTI, AICPA and RSA.

Additional professional service includes Board of Directors President for the Society of Information Risk Analysts (SIRA), an international professional educational 501(c)6 non-profit association dedicated to the advancement of quantitative risk analysis; Cybersecurity for Executives Advisory Committee member at University of South Florida (USF), Muma College of Business; and lead author for the ISACA RISK IT Framework and Practitioners Guide to be published in 2020.