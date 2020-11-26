Cyber Risk Aware and Blue Cube Security tackle the increasing cyber threat to businesses

Cyber Risk Aware announces a new partnership with one of the UK’s largest cyber security solutions providers, Blue Cube Security.

Cyber Risk Aware and Blue Cube Security have joined forces on a mission to tackle the increasing cyber threat to businesses and organisations in the UK. Over the last year, 98% of security professionals in the UK have reported an increase in cyber-attacks, with 96% revealing more sophisticated methods being used in these attacks.

It is therefore imperative that businesses of all sizes look to invest in cyber security to protect their networks and avoid a potentially devastating attack. Investing in advanced technical defences against cyber threats often comes with a high price tag and without the desired result; something many businesses do not have sufficient funds or resources for.

Technical defences alone cannot stop incidents from happening. With over 80% of cyber incidents caused by human error, and 44% of employee mistakes caused by lack of awareness of human cyber security principles, user behaviour and education need to be tackled first and foremost.

Cyber Risk Aware and Blue Cube Security’s new partnership brings a high-value and low-cost approach to cyber security, through the new Cynergy Educate service provided by Blue Cube Security.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Blue Cube Security, who, like us, understand the importance of both human defences and technical support to protect businesses from cyber threats.

“Appreciating that many businesses have limitations on time, people and money, together we are able to offer an integrated solution with a fully-managed service for our security training platform; leading the way with an accessible, innovative and cost effective approach to cyber security.”

Cyber Risk Aware’s cyber security awareness training programme was recently hailed by Gartner for its unique and innovative solution. As the only company in the world to provide ‘real-time’ cyber security awareness training through online training, Cyber Risk Aware’s solution delivers the right message to the right user at the exact time of need.

Blue Cube Security works with its customers from initial consultation through to solution implementation, optimisation and education. Partnering with Blue Cube Security brings an added level of service and expertise within the cyber security realm, offering prevention, training and support.

This partnership was created to compliment each company’s strengths and fortify clients’ systems to help manage the ever-increasing threat of cyber-attacks and makes the process of cyber security highly efficient, cost effective and easy to implement.

“Cyber Risk Aware meets the identified needs of our customers, they are flexible in their approach and like us believe that relationships have a higher value than revenue” said Robert Marsh, Director of Professional Services at Blue Cube Security.

”Our Cyber Security Awareness platform Cynergy Educate combines the power of Cyber Risk Aware’s platform with Blue Cube Security’s deep Cyber Intelligence, resulting in a win win for customers and the development of human firewalls within their organisation.”

Both Cyber Risk Aware and Blue Cube Security pride themselves on being highly accredited across a range of best of breed solutions in the information and cyber security market, with certifications in major governance and compliance frameworks. Together they bring over 40 years of combined experience in the field of cyber security to their customers.