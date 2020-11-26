Omar Hussain joins Secure AI Labs Board of Directors

Secure AI Labs announced the appointment of Omar Hussain to its Board of Directors.

Secure AI Labs offers hospitals the digital rights management platform to maintain full ownership and control of their data when conducting research, federated machine learning, and other analysis.

Following SAIL’s investments from Argon Ventures, E14 Fund, Asset Management Ventures, Two Lantern Venture Partners, and Drive Catalyst, expanding the advisory team positions the MIT-born startup for continued growth.

“Omar’s background in scaling Imprivata from a startup to IPO brings invaluable and relevant strategic expertise to the table. We are looking forward to his help in building out a scalable, secure, and efficient solution for hospitals to maintain patient data privacy while contributing to healthcare innovation,” said SAIL CEO Anne Kim.

“I am delighted to have been appointed to the Board of Directors at SAIL and look forward to working with the team to achieve business objectives,” said Hussain.

“Privacy and compliance regulations have done a great job of protecting patient data, but have always been a challenge in providing secure access for critical medical research. SAIL’s unique approach of leveraging digital rights management and federated learning is an exciting opportunity that brings tremendous benefits to hospitals.”

Hussain brings over 30 years’ worth of proven leadership experience in the healthcare data security industry. An experienced CEO and business development advisor, Hussain’s expertise includes product strategy, marketing, operations management, investor relations, and customer onboarding and retention.

As the CEO of Imprivata, Hussain drove exponential growth that led to IPO and over $160 million in annual revenue. In 2013, Hussain was named Ernst and Young’s “Entrepreneur of the Year” in New England’s security and compliance category.