The CISO’s guide to rapid vendor due diligence

Vendors are at the heart of many companies’ processes and activities, and their numbers are increasing. But the process of onboarding vendors has become complicated because of concerns about cybersecurity.

In 2019, nearly half of companies experienced a significant data breach through a third party. To prevent such incidents, security professionals demand that vendors demonstrate and maintain a strong cyber posture.

Rapid vendor due diligence can be challenging. This guide explains how it can be done, including: