Fuze awarded new patent for processing heterogeneous data streams in real time

Fuze announced that it has been awarded a new patent for processing and analyzing heterogeneous streams of communications data across multiple users and mediums, in real time.

The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued Fuze U.S. Patent No. 10798191B1 on October 6, 2020.

The invention enables the Fuze platform to quickly and effectively analyze all voice, meeting, messaging, and email communication data and produce a single, complete view of user activity across organizations, departments, or individual users. This empowers enterprises with actionable information and enhanced insights into Fuze user behavior and patterns.

“Teams are becoming increasingly distributed, relying on communication and collaboration tools that enable them to remain productive and engaged across a variety of devices and modes,” said Rob Scudiere, president and chief operating officer at Fuze.

“It has never been more important to have real-time access to user data and patterns across voice, meeting, messaging, and email, to quickly address any challenges and identify opportunities to improve operational processes and user experience.”