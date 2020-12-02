ADTRAN expands its NetVanta access routers to improve speed, capacity and price performance

ADTRAN announced it has expanded its suite of NetVanta access routers to offer improved speed and capacity for fiber-based IP connectivity to the enterprise.

The NetVanta 3148 and 4148 access routers combine a wide range of capabilities into one complete platform for advanced versatility and better price performance. These solutions make it easier for managed service providers to bundle and deliver competitive business services and address customer demands for higher bandwidth speeds.

The demands on the enterprise network are changing as cloud services and work-from-home models evolve to support a more collaborative, remote workforce environment.

In June 2020, International Data Corporation (IDC) released a study confirming that enterprises are relying more heavily on networking technology because of the coronavirus and almost half of the respondents reported they will be increasing investments in unified communication and collaboration platforms.

ADTRAN’s resilient NetVanta portfolio supports the most demanding enterprise networking needs by providing secure connections required for cloud-collaboration and services, video communications and VoIP.

The new NetVanta access routers move up the performance scale to address the higher bandwidth demands placed on today’s enterprise network. They are ideal for supporting bundled managed services for converged access, site-to-site connectivity, secure internet access and high-quality voice.

“The ability to deliver differentiated business services is vital to the success of a service provider, and high-performance solutions are critical to supporting those services,” said Kevin Tolly, Founder at The Tolly Group.

“We’ve tested ADTRAN’s NetVanta 4148 access router and validated its high-performance capabilities to support new bandwidth-rich, cloud-based services that many businesses now rely on. The NetVanta 4148’s 8-port integrated switch delivers line-rate at all frame sizes and the four gigabit WAN ports deliver line-rate L3 processing for packet sizes of 256-bytes and above.”

The NetVanta 3148 and 4148 access routers expand on ADTRAN’s success of delivering high-value converged solutions by combining routing and switching capabilities for both copper and fiber into VoIP-ready platforms.

Routing performance and eSBC capacity vary among the new routers, providing flexible and scalable options for managed service providers and their customers. The NetVanta 3148 supports up to 500Mbps of routing performance and up to 300 eSBC calls, while the NetVanta 4148 supports a full Gigabit and up to 1,000 eSBC calls.

“ADTRAN’s enterprise and SMB solutions have a long heritage and highly-diversified customer base, which built a solid foundation for our latest expansion to the NetVanta portfolio,” said Brian Lenahan, Product Line Manager of Enterprise Subscriber Solutions at ADTRAN.

“The new options we developed address the growing bandwidth demands on the enterprise network and help managed service providers apply the right solution to build the best network for each of their customers.”