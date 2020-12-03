Salesforce Hyperforce: Connecting customer data across systems, apps and devices

Salesforce announced Salesforce Hyperforce, a reimagination of the company’s platform architecture built to securely and reliably deliver the Salesforce Customer 360, including Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Industries and more, on major public clouds.

Salesforce is the world’s #1 CRM, providing hundreds of thousands of global companies with a single source of truth that connects customer data across systems, apps and devices to help them sell, service, market and conduct commerce, from anywhere.

On any given day, Salesforce customers deliver an average of 2.6 billion marketing messages, create 4 million leads and log 19.7 million customer service conversations, while Salesforce Einstein delivers more than 80 billion AI predictions. And on Black Friday 2020 alone, Commerce Cloud powered more than 10 million orders.

Hyperforce is a complete re-architecture of Salesforce designed to deliver an even more powerful and scalable platform to support the growth and success of Salesforce’s global customer base. Hyperforce will empower Salesforce customers to securely deploy Salesforce apps and services from anywhere, while using the scale and agility of the public cloud.

“Every company right now is facing an imperative — to go digital, fast,” said Bret Taylor, President and COO, Salesforce. “Salesforce Hyperforce is a quantum leap forward in how Salesforce can accelerate our global customers’ digital transformations and empower them to grow, fast and at scale, on our trusted platform.”

Hyperforce delivers: