Deloitte and AWS Professional Services drive customer cloud migration and app modernization

Deloitte announced a global, multi-year strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services Professional Services on cloud migration and application modernization for enterprise and public sector customers.

The collaboration will harmonize Deloitte’s global cloud practice and consulting expertise with the technical experience and competencies of AWS Professional Services.

The goal is to enable customers to innovate and optimize future business outcomes by migrating and modernizing their workloads effectively and efficiently, utilizing world-class accelerators and best practices.

In addition, Deloitte will leverage its accounting and tax expertise to help our customers self-fund these efforts, offsetting costs by aligning and optimizing related transformational savings.

“The nature of our C-suite relationships often enables us to design a holistic migration approach focused on driving the right business outcomes for our clients, including speed and efficiency of getting to the cloud, in a transformational context,” said Patrick Jehu, principal and AWS Professional Services general manager, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

“Our joint model with AWS uses automation to accelerate and optimize our clients’ cloud migrations, and industry-leading solutions to modernize applications.”

With Deloitte’s consulting and advisory practices totaling over 20,000 global cloud practitioners, clients receive specialized expertise for their cloud strategy, organization transformation, migration, modernization and managed services, all supported by AWS and Deloitte in an end-to-end value delivery model. This boardroom-to-run approach simplifies complex modernization programs leveraging Deloitte’s proven history of driving transformation programs at scale.

“As enterprises look to migrate large and complex workloads to the cloud,” said Todd Weatherby, Vice President of Professional Services, Amazon Web Services, Inc.

“Our innovation outcome-focused collaboration with Deloitte will help our customers maximize the value from their AWS cloud investments. The modernization vision jointly developed with Deloitte provides an end-to-end approach from strategy to managed services. The combination of Deloitte’s extensive knowledge of our customers’ core systems and AWS’ technical thought leadership provides enhanced value to our customers.”

The customer’s journey in this unique approach begins with Deloitte’s Cloud Transform Lab that helps build focus beyond migration, on modernizing business processes by leveraging AWS services like data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML).

The lab helps build consensus across our customers’ IT and business organizations and develops a plan to maximize the value and ROI that customers can realize by fully embracing the cloud.

With the strategy in place, the joint delivery with AWS Professional Services ensures strong governance, adherence to AWS architectural best practices and access to migration and modernization patterns developed by AWS Professional Services.

The delivery model also ensures that adequate domain expertise is available on the team leveraging Deloitte’s deep industry and domain expertise to cater to complex, domain intensive workloads and regulatory requirements.

The end-to-end approach also provides managed services options to our customers. Deloitte is a trusted member of the AWS Managed Services (AMS) program with experience and differentiated IP to migrate customers onto AMS.

In addition, Deloitte’s Workforce Modernization capability recognizes that traditional ways of working need to change. Preparing employees for a virtual, team oriented, Cloud-based world requires new skills, retraining, agility and speed.

Deloitte works with clients to transform their employees to these new skills to prepare for Cloud adoption, modernization and innovation.

Globally, many governments and large commercial clients still operate mission critical mainframe workloads. Deloitte’s innoWake Product Suite and the Application Modernization Studio helps clients modernize their core systems to address evolving business models, optimize IT investments and adopt new technologies that support innovation and growth.

This integrated offering comprises of five solutions (Discovery, Mining, Transformation, Modernization and Legacy DevOps) and employs patented products and automated processes to help clients achieve their modernization vision for mainframe applications in a low-risk, cost-effective manner.

Lastly, Deloitte and AWS bring a unique and industry-leading approach to help clients self-fund their cloud transformations. The self-funding approach analyzes multiple levers that drive savings, provides options for flexible managed service offerings and offers data-centered exit/leaseback options in collaboration with AWS.

Such options can significantly offset the transformation costs by shifting CAPEX to OPEX and identifying savings that can fund the migration and modernization costs making cloud possible for everyone.

“We brought Deloitte into the cloud migration journey because we were new to the cloud and needed a partner with an industry track record of having done this. Deloitte is an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and has proven expertise. For us to bring in Deloitte to help us in our journey is the easy solution,” said Sai Billanuka, VP Application/Infrastructure, Tax and Accounting, Thomson Reuters.

“Deloitte helped us to migrate to the cloud. What Deloitte brings to the table is industry experience. We knew “how” to migrate, they know what not to do. Our strategic relationship with Deloitte and Deloitte’s reputation in the market on cloud migrations helped us make a decision on bringing Deloitte in. AWS brings scalability and Deloitte helped bring our applications to AWS,” Billanuka added.