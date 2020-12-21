Haiyan Song joins F5 Networks as Executive Vice President of Security

F5 Networks announced that Haiyan Song will be joining the company as Executive Vice President of Security, starting January 4, 2021. Song joins F5 from Splunk where she led the Security business as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Security Markets.

Song will build on F5’s position as the second-largest global application security player, with over $750 million in security revenues, and drive the company’s next phase of growth in security.

“Haiyan is an industry thought leader and visionary with extensive cybersecurity and SaaS experience, including a track record of helping to grow Splunk’s Security business from $100 million to over $1 billion (USD),” said François Locoh-Donou, President and CEO of F5.

“By 2023, our addressable opportunity within the application security market is expected to reach $15 billion, growing from $8 billion today. Haiyan’s industry knowledge, data analytics background, and deep domain expertise in security will support our efforts to capture this growth by securing every app anywhere as our customers adapt to their changing environments.”

In her more than 20-year career, Song has held several leadership positions, including Vice President and General Manager at HP ArcSight, Vice President of Engineering at ArcSight, and Vice President of Engineering at SenSage. Haiyan started her career at IBM/Informix, building trusted regional database management systems for Federal customers.

Song also currently serves on the board of CSG, a provider of revenue management and digital payments. Haiyan also served on the board of LLamasoft, an AI-powered supply chain analytics software company that was acquired by Coupa in November 2020. She holds an M.S. from Florida Atlantic University and studied Computer Science in Tsinghua University in China.

She will be based out of F5’s San Jose location.