Sysdig announced it has achieved Service Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type II compliance for the Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform. The audit, conducted by Coalfire, found that Sysdig meets the SOC 2 standards for security and availability.

The SOC 2 reports demonstrate the company’s ability to implement critical security policies and prove compliance over extended periods of time.

“As a SaaS-first company that delivers a security and visibility platform for many of the largest organizations, Sysdig takes the protection of its customers’ data extremely seriously. Successfully navigating SOC 2 Type II compliance further validates our commitment and the robust controls in place to ensure the secure and confidential management of customer data,” said Stefan Reicheneder, head of security and compliance at Sysdig.

The Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform provides organizations a SaaS-first platform to address the most critical security, compliance, and monitoring functions, allowing teams to confidently run containers, Kubernetes, and cloud services.

With Sysdig, cloud teams secure the build pipeline, detect and respond to runtime threats, continuously validate compliance, and monitor and troubleshoot cloud infrastructure and services. The internal Sysdig security and DevOps teams used the Sysdig Secure DevOps Platform while preparing for the SOC 2 Type II compliance audit to highlight issues.

The SOC 2 Type II report is an in-depth, independent certification to measure the operating effectiveness of a company’s internal control policies and practices as they relate to security and availability. SOC 2 Type II standards help companies recognize, communicate, and exercise cross-functional value among DevOps and security teams.