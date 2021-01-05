Thoma Bravo invests in Venafi to deliver machine identity protection to an expanded customer base

Thoma Bravo announced the completion of its strategic growth investment in Venafi.

“We are thrilled to partner with Thoma Bravo at a time when companies around the world are realizing that the foundation of security for all digital transformation initiatives is a solid machine identity management program,” said Jeff Hudson, CEO of Venafi.

“Thoma Bravo’s strategic investment will allow us to build on this momentum and deliver machine identity protection solutions to an expanded customer base, while continuing to drive product innovation and growth.”

“As the global digital transformation accelerates, companies are increasingly recognizing the need to secure machine-to-machine connections and communications, and they’re turning to Venafi to help them,” said Seth Boro, a Managing Partner at Thoma Bravo.

“We look forward to working closely with Jeff and the Venafi team to build on the company’s market-defining success to date.”

“As a pioneer in machine identity management, we have watched Venafi grow into the preferred partner for companies seeking to understand the range of risks facing their technology networks,” said Chip Virnig, a Partner at Thoma Bravo.

“We couldn’t be more excited to partner with Venafi and leverage our operational and investment capabilities to accelerate Venafi’s growth and market leadership.”

J.P. Morgan Securities served as financial advisor to Venafi and Orrick served as its legal counsel. Financing for the transaction was provided by Truist Securities, Interbank, Nomura Corporate Funding Americas LLC and Barclays.

Truist Securities, Nomura Securities International LLC and Barclays also served as financial advisor to Thoma Bravo, and Kirkland & Ellis served as its legal counsel.