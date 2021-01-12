Western Digital delivers 4TB portable SSDs

Western Digital announced it’s now delivering 4TB portable SSDs across its consumer brand portfolio. Giving consumers and professionals more space to create, the new drives are built to keep up with today’s high-quality content demands.

The four drives now offer gamers, content creators, enthusiasts and creative professionals the performance, durability and greater capacity they need to capture, move and save their files.

“This milestone allows us to deliver a new era of solutions with the capacity and performance our customers have been asking for. Our consumer brand products are used by millions of professionals and consumers around the world, and we continue to drive technology forward to deliver the performance, reliability and leading products they demand,” said Jim Welsh, senior vice president and general manager of Consumer Solutions Products, Western Digital.

Western Digital is focused on delivering industry-leading solutions that keep up with the rich content created by consumers and pros alike. Whether using your smartphone to capture family milestones, backing up or expanding your video game library, or in the studio or out in the field creating a feature film, the company’s range of offerings are built to reliably store today’s massive files.

“As a Director of Photography in film and television production, I rely on technology to achieve my creative vision and protect my work. SanDisk SSDs are a critical asset when I’m out in the field or at the studio working with multiple 12K and 8K cameras,” said Sam Nicholson, ASC, SanDisk Extreme Team member.

“High-capacity, high-performance SSDs make it easy to reliably manage these files, and the SanDisk Extreme Pro® portable SSDs are my go-to drive when I’m shooting on location. With added capacity, I have even more freedom to continue creating amazing content.”

Powerful 4TB portable SSD portfolio

Western Digital’s new 4TB portable SSD portfolio offers an unmatched combination of performance and capacity to help fuel today’s content-rich world.

SanDisk Extreme Pro Portable SSD

Save time storing and transferring data with powerful NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 2000MB/s read and up to 2000MB/s write speeds. A forged aluminum chassis acts as a heatsink to deliver higher sustained speeds in a portable form factor.

SanDisk Extreme Portable SSD

Get NVMe solid state performance featuring up to 1050MB/s read and up to 1000MB/s write speeds in a portable, high-capacity drive that’s perfect for creating amazing content or capturing incredible footage.

For added durability, the drive features up to two-meter drop protection and IP55 water and dust resistance1.

WD_Black P50 Game Drive SSD

Purpose-built for gamers, this drive is shaped by performance with SSD read speeds up to 2000MB/s to decrease load screen times and get you into the game faster.

Premium storage expansion lets you save new games and is compatible with your PC, PlayStation 4 or Xbox One game library.

My passport SSD from WD