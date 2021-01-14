LaSalle Solutions LAMP 5.0: Enhanced security features, processes, automation, and search

LaSalle Solutions is launching LAMP 5.0, the latest version of the industry benchmark technology information management platform. LAMP will be more scalable, agile, resilient and secure than ever before.

By leveraging public cloud technologies including containers and Kubernetes orchestration, LAMP 5.0 delivers more accurate information directly from the cloud, with superior process and deeper automation, more scalable search and security optimized for an evolving world of mobile workforces and new privacy laws.

LAMP 5.0 is a true cloud-delivered service platform, providing comprehensive visibility for better risk migration for all LaSalle customers.

“Looking back at the challenges of 2020, the LaSalle team wanted to give our customers and prospects new capabilities, plus a refreshed look and feel, to get 2021 off to a great start,” explained Steven Robb, President of LaSalle Solutions.

“LAMP 5.0, along with our soon-to-be refreshed website and several other initiatives we’re pursuing are all part of this approach, as well as important components of our broader efforts to help everyone mitigate both IT and financial risk.”

The updated LaSalle website will provide up-to-date guidance for organizations as they navigate risks to their environments and operations in 2021 and beyond; using LAMP 5.0 and LaSalle’s technology lifecycle solutions and engineering services, now deeply integrated as a division of Fifth Third Bank.

“The combination of Fifth Third Bank and LaSalle Solutions is unique,” said Robb. “Together, we can help customers holistically understand their IT and financial risks and then chart a course toward mitigation, in a way that other partners cannot.”