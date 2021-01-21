Diligent launches Cyber Risk Scorecard powered by SecurityScorecard

Diligent announced the launch of its new Cyber Risk Scorecard powered by SecurityScorecard, the global leader in cybersecurity ratings. Diligent’s Cyber Risk Scorecard equips board directors and executives with a digital tool set that enables greater transparency and the ability to measure risk, build resilience, and increase organizational safety and security.

The new Cyber Risk Scorecard provides organizations with a data-backed cyber risk score based on a list of predetermined factors developed by SecurityScorecard, named as a 2020 technology pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

With a simple A-F grade scale, SecurityScorecard’s ratings are proven to effectively highlight cybersecurity vulnerabilities and help prevent data breaches. For example, organizations with an ‘F’ rating are 7.7 times more likely to experience a data breach than those with an ‘A’ rating. SecurityScorecard delivers ratings data on more than 1.6 million companies.

With Diligent’s Cyber Risk Scorecard, directors and executives can:

Understand cybersecurity scores and sources of vulnerability

Identify trends and key factors influencing the score

Compare and benchmark scores against industry and peers

Drill deeper to identify investments and infrastructure needs

Continuously monitor scores to stay alert to changes over time

“In 2020, directors and executives across the globe navigated the challenges of shifting to remote work. In a more digital, distributed world, constant monitoring of cyber risk by the board and C-suite is an imperative,” said Brian Stafford, CEO of Diligent.

“Risk mitigation is an essential part of good governance, so we partnered with SecurityScorecard to provide that transparency for our clients. To further support the digital evolution, we will continue partnering with other leading organizations to develop solutions that address today’s challenges while preparing for the future.”

“Now, more than ever, corporate executives require real-time situational awareness of their organization’s cybersecurity landscape,” said Sam Kassoumeh, COO and co-founder of SecurityScorecard.

“Boards play a key role in ensuring appropriate risk mitigation strategies and controls are in place, both to stay competitive and ensure long-term business viability. We are excited to partner with Diligent to further our commitment of empowering organizations to inform and fortify their cybersecurity program and reduce cyber risk exposure.”