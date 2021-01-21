PacketFabric Cloud Router: A multi-cloud connectivity solution

PacketFabric announced it has launched Cloud Router, a multi-cloud connectivity solution. PacketFabric’s Cloud Router is built on the edge with market-leading distributed architecture and is one of the most technically advanced multi-cloud products on the market today.

Cloud Router will super-serve the enterprise as well as small business who are seeking a future-proofed way to connect multiple cloud providers.

“With the launch of Cloud Router, PacketFabric now can provide connectivity to colocation, hybrid cloud and multi-cloud, so we check all the boxes that an enterprise or small business needs for digital transformation,” said Dave Ward, PacketFabric, CEO.

“Cloud Router offers predictable pricing with an elegant technical solution. It is a game changer for PacketFabric and the telecom industry.”

According to the Deloitte 2021 TMT Predictions report, “97% of IT managers planned to distribute workloads across two or more clouds in order to maximize resilience, meet regulatory and compliance requirements and leverage best-of-breed services from different providers.”

Gartner’s Cloud and Edge Infrastructure Primer for 2021 states that “organizations are implementing multi-cloud infrastructure to increase the pace of innovation and drive new business.”

Organizations can immediately use PacketFabric’s Cloud Router for data transfer, disaster recovery, distributed cloud applications and managed Layer 3 connectivity, among other use cases. The Cloud Router Infopaper provides additional technical and product intelligence.

“PacketFabric’s Cloud Router is a DevOps dream come true because you can connect multiple cloud resources. You just script it and connect to cloud. It’s that easy,” said Anna Claiborne, PacketFabric Co-founder and SVP Engineering and Product.

In celebration of the launch, PacketFabric created the Cloud Router Playlist on Pandora, the leading music and podcast discovery platform. The playlist features cloud-themed songs such as “Get Off of My Cloud” by The Rolling Stones, “Above the Clouds” by Paul Weller and versions of “Cloud 9” by the Temptations and Jamiroquai.

PacketFabric saw explosive growth in 2020 and was awarded with the “2020 Fierce Telecom Innovation Award for Cloud Services,” and named a “2020 Cool Vendor in Enhanced Internet Services and Cloud Connectivity” by Gartner and one of the “10 Hottest Networking Startups of 2020” by CRN.

It recently announced a democratized pricing strategy of $100 per month for hosted hybrid cloud connections up to 1Gbps, for both metro and long-haul capacity in the United States and Europe. With this new pricing strategy, PacketFabric is making cloud connectivity egalitarian across the tech landscape.

PacketFabric’s Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform orchestrates and guarantees connectivity between collocation facilities and clouds, and offers private network interconnection across the globe. The NaaS platform is private, secure, reliable and scalable, plus it’s fully redundant.