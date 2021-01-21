QSC unveils Professional Tier feature set for Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager

QSC announced the availability of the new Professional Tier feature set for Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager remote monitoring and management service. This advanced feature set enables both remote access to UCIs for helpdesk applications, as well as remote system and design file update capabilities.

In addition, QSC has begun shipping two recently introduced Q-SYS Core processors – the Q-SYS Core Nano, which is a purely network I/O processor, and the Q-SYS Core 8 Flex, which offers network and analog I/O processing (available now in North America with availability in EMEASA in the Spring).

Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager: Professional Tier now available

The new Professional Tier for Q-SYS Reflect Enterprise Manager provides additional tools to truly centralize operations support for geographically disparate AV systems as well as reduce the need for technicians to be onsite in order to perform system updates.

The new Remote UCI feature gives users the ability to interact with a UCI for any Q-SYS Core connected to Enterprise Manager, using a standard web browser. This enables a centralized support team to easily resolve operational user issues without sending technicians onsite.

In addition, the Remote Q-SYS Designer feature enables users to troubleshoot, update and redeploy design files to systems anytime from anywhere, without the need for complex network or remote desktop configurations. Firmware updates via Enterprise Manager, using Remote Q-SYS Designer, will be added in a subsequent software release.

The Professional Tier joins the existing Basic and Standard Tiers for Enterprise Manager, offering end users and managed service providers a range of cloud-based service options for connected Q-SYS systems where remote management and monitoring can dramatically increase efficiency and visibility while reducing system downtime.

“For IT administrators, the proliferation of the distributed workforce has necessitated the need to securely monitor and manage AV infrastructure remotely to ensure continuity for a collaborative and productive work environment. These new enriched management features in Enterprise Manager will bolster their ability to support these scenarios,” says Martin Barbour, Director of Installed Systems Product Development, Meeting Room Solutions, QSC.

“For many integrators, these new features will increase their efficiencies, enhance their ability to offer managed services and ultimately offer increased lifetime value to their customers.”