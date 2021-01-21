Zyxel 10G PON ONT solutions enable service providers to deliver 10G broadband services

Zyxel Communications announced the launch of its portfolio of high-performance 10G PON ONT solutions, which includes the PX7511 AX6000 WiFi 6 XGS-PON VoIP Gateway ONT, PM7516 XGS-PON VoIP Bridge ONT with 10G LAN, and PM7010 XGS-PON SFP+ ONT.

Zyxel 10G PON ONT solutions enable service providers to break free of the bandwidth limitations of GPON and rapidly monetize their networks through high-ARPU premium-tier residential services and commercial applications.

In addition to significantly increasing the connections speeds to standard and prime subscribers by increasing the bandwidth to 10G, Zyxel 10G PON solutions enable service providers to offer higher-priced premium service tiers to subscribers who utilize high-bandwidth applications such as UHD 8K video streaming, AR/VR, IoT, and smart home devices.

Support for OMCI and TR-069 simplifies remote configurations, upgrades and management to lower operational expenses and improve customer satisfaction, and TR-181 issue-2 data model provides service providers with enhanced visibility into subscriber LAN networks to improve customer assistance.

The PX7511 AX6000 WiFi 6 XGS-PON VoIP Gateway ONT is a premium all-in-one solution that delivers ultra-high fiber speeds and meets worldwide market requirements for triple-play services.

The PX7511 combines 4×4 dual-band WiFi 6 (11ax), MU-MIMO and OFDMA technologies to deliver reliable wireless connections for high-speed data and multimedia applications at rates up to 6000 Mbps, while significantly reducing dead zones throughout the home and optimizing connectivity in high-density environments.

The PX7511, which features one 10GbE LAN and four GbE LAN ports, two VoIP ports and one USB 3.0 port, supports 10Gbps symmetric speed with the XGS-PON fiber WAN connection, enabling the smooth migration from GPON deployments to next-generation 10G symmetric and asymmetric PON deployments.

The PX7511 uses the same OPAL firmware trunk applied in the Zyxel CPE, offering a modular software architecture and open framework for better flexibility and faster time to market.

The PM7516 XGS-PON VoIP Bridge ONT with 10G LAN provides a symmetric 10G WAN and LAN interface, enabling service providers to deliver premium triple-play services to their subscribers.

In addition to the premium-tier residential services, the PM7516 is also ideal for deployment in the MDU and business environments, and can be added into a subscriber network as a Layer-2 ONT (Optical Network Terminal), which allows the subscriber to customize the network by connecting any Layer-3 device to meet their deployment needs.

The PM7010 XGS-PON SFP+ ONT features a compact size and simple bridge design for easy installation and deployment. At the same time, the PM7010 supports the XGSPON MAC function so it can serve as a simple ONT that enables service providers to deliver symmetric 10 Gigabit data access for subscribers under a Point to Multipoint (P2MP) structure.

Adding PM7010 into the network as a Layer-2 ONT accessory in a switch or gateway can increase deployment flexibility and customization through the addition of Layer-3 devices.

“With the portfolio of XGS-PON products, Zyxel is offering the industry’s most complete 10G fiber CPE solution,” explained Brian Feng, Senior Vice President at Zyxel Communications. “Service providers now have full flexibility in terms of form and features to offer symmetric, multi-gig premium services to their subscribers.”