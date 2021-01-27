Syniverse RCS P2P hub advances messaging capabilities for mobile messaging users

Syniverse announced the growth of its rich communications services (RCS) person-to-person (P2P) hub to expedite the company’s messaging platform’s globally. In addition to having privacy and security compliance, the Syniverse RCS P2P hub provides mobile network operators with a single connection to more than 85 mobile networks and over-the-top (OTT) providers.

For nearly a year, Syniverse has been driving P2P interconnect and interworking by handling an average of more than 400 million messages a day and growing. The Syniverse RCS P2P hub enables more than 250 million subscribers reach to more than 200 countries with more connections planned for 2021.

“The Syniverse RCS P2P hub continues to elevate our messaging capabilities,” said John McRae, President of Carrier, Syniverse.

“After undergoing thorough testing and proof of concepts, the Syniverse RCS P2P hub is live and actively empowering mobile operators to exceed their customers’ mobile messaging expectations.”

As standard text messaging (SMS) evolves into 5G powered RCS messaging, the Syniverse RCS P2P hub offers unparalleled interoperability. By coupling the hub with Global ENUM, mobile operators can intelligently route RCS services and VoLTE traffic with confidence of secure message delivery.

With more than 30 years of experience in powering mobile, Syniverse continues to lead the industry with innovative technologies. The RCS P2P hub joins services like clearing and settlement improvements and 3G sunsetting to provide operators with futureproof solutions.