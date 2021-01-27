TetherView Digital Bunker: A one-way-in and one-way-out private cloud solution for enterprises

TetherView announced the launch of Digital Bunker, a comprehensive one-way-in and one-way-out private cloud solution for enterprise customers. The Digital Bunker enables businesses to provide their employees with a trusted, secure virtual environment, custom-tailored to their specific industry and compliance requirements.

Through Digital Bunker, businesses can see, touch, audit, and prevent all access to their sensitive data, while providing their employees with a scalable high-performance workspace. Pricing is a flat fee per user and is dynamically scalable based on performance requirements.

Digital Bunker enables businesses to dramatically simplify their IT infrastructure by integrating all of the IT services that businesses need within one comprehensive platform, including security, compliance, disaster recovery, mobility, and more.

“The major trend in enterprise cloud solutions today has been to bring all the data to all employees everywhere,” said Michael Abboud, CEO and founder of TetherView.

“For companies dealing with sensitive information or compliance requirements, this “open data” approach does not work. Through Digital Bunker, businesses can protect their remote employees and their valuable data within a one-way-in and one-way-out private cloud. Digital bunker lets you optimize your infrastructure so your IT team can focus on innovation.”

Tetherview’s Digital Bunker solution is built to the NIST/ISO Framework following the compliance requirements of NYSDFS 500 and CMMC and/or other agreed-upon compliance standards. Tetherview’s data centers, equipment, and solutions are all SSAE 16 and SOC 2 certified.

This allows Digital Bunker to be used within security-sensitive industries, such as financial service providers, aerospace and defense industries, as well as midsize and Fortune 500 companies.

The Digital Bunker is the only Private Cloud solution that is Soc 2 Type 2 certified out of the box, offering companies a complete and easy path to compliance.

TetherView Digital Bunker can be delivered as a service or a solution. Whether an enterprise needs a turnkey cloud solution or wants to enable AWS or Azure, TetherView has an approach that meets its needs.

Key features

Secured workspace: Users access data in the Digital Bunker through a secured virtual environment specifically configured to their hardware requirements. This makes TetherView’s solution able to be infinitely scalable to fit the needs of both regular users, as well as high compute designers and developers. Users can log on via a single device-agnostic sign-on solution.

Simplified IT infrastructure: Each Virtual Desktop is managed by TetherView – which means all data backups, systems patching, virus protection, and other business-critical tasks are managed by TetherView. Pricing is handled per user and is scalable based on performance requirements.

Secured data sharing: Data Sharing is handled through TetherView’s Sync and TetherViews’ Pocket Protector platforms. TetherView Sync provides users with a singular secure location for hosting files that can be shared as an attachment or link inside or outside of their business network. TetherView Pocket Protector uses industry-leading end-user computing (EUC) technologies to help a business deliver and manage any application on any device—simply and securely.

Infinite scalability: TetherView’s Remote workforce Dashboard enables IT departments to easily manage and scale virtual desktops as they are needed, as well as manage and monitor all inbound and outbound data access. This allows businesses to greatly reduce their IT overhead.

Ease of deployment: Because TetherView groups together all of the tools that a business needs into one comprehensive package, IT overhead can be greatly reduced.

Lowered costs: TetherView’s flat fee per user model is scalable based on the exact needs of a businesses’ employees.

Compliancy for both remote employees and contractors: TetherView’s solutions are built to the NIST/ISO Framework following the compliance requirements of NYSDFS 500 and GDPR and/or other agreed-upon compliance standards. TetherView’s data centers, UE, and solutions are all SSAE 16 and SOC 2 certified.

Essentially, this greatly accelerates the speed at which IT departments can achieve full compliance (all they have to handle is their own application security and protocols). TetherView is the only Compliant Desktop out of the box. The entire end-user experience has been audited and certified.

Cost reduction: All data backups, systems patching, virus protection, and other business-critical tasks are managed by TetherView. This allows businesses to greatly reduce their IT footprint. Pricing is handled per user and is scalable based on performance requirements.