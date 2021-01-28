Veritas updates its Enterprise Data Services Platform to expand cloud capabilities

Veritas Technologies is announcing major updates to its Enterprise Data Services Platform to provide customers with a single platform for all of their cloud environment use cases.

Today’s advancements include the acquisition of HubStor to enable powerful enterprise Backup as a Service capabilities. Veritas is also launching NetBackup 9 with significant new features that simplify operations and provide customers with flexibility and choice for deployment across edge, core and cloud.

Greg Hughes, CEO of Veritas, said: “Today, more enterprises than ever rely on cloud services such as Microsoft 365, Slack and Box. But too few companies realize that they are responsible for implementing their own data protection policies for SaaS applications.

“Adding HubStor to the Veritas portfolio allows customers to protect all their data, now including SaaS data, from a single platform, whether in the cloud, in the data center or at the edge.”

With these announcements, Veritas is further cementing its position as the leader in data protection, availability and insights across the multi-cloud. Its Enterprise Data Services Platform supports over 800 different data sources, over 100 different operating systems, more than 1,400 storage targets, and more than 60 different cloud platforms.

Acquisition of HubStor

The acquisition of HubStor enables expanded protection for a variety of SaaS-based applications, including Microsoft 365, Slack, Box and Google Workspace.

HubStor is built on a modern API-first architecture that provides a clear path for integration with the unified Enterprise Data Services Platform to simplify operations and reduce risk as part of a holistic data protection strategy.

HubStor has been developed to overcome some of the biggest barriers to cloud data protection faced by enterprises. It is designed from the ground up to meet the high performance and scalability demands needed to protect, manage and restore enterprise data sets.

The integration of HubStor technology into the Veritas portfolio will provide customers with a SaaS backup solution that lets them:

Customize and tailor configurations to a highly granular level – even down to individual items.

Recover data through a simplified self-service portal for end-users.

Comply with data sovereignty requirements with access to data center locations globally.

Discover insights on their backup environment through dashboards and reporting.

HubStor’s technology harnesses the power of Microsoft Azure, giving customers access to the Azure platform’s global footprint for data sovereignty and replication needs, the ability to leverage other Azure services, and the option to use their own Azure subscription.

Chris Barry, Vice President, WW Enterprise Commercial & Strategy, Microsoft, said: “Veritas has long partnered with Microsoft to help customers manage and protect their most important data in the cloud.

“HubStor’s acquisition and integration with Veritas takes full advantage of a SaaS solution built on the Azure platform and delivers a backup as a service solution to customers across the globe that benefits from the scale, security, reliability and flexibility that Azure provides.”

Michelle Bailey, Group Vice President, General Manager and IDC Research Fellow, said: “Businesses everywhere are embracing a multi-cloud strategy, which includes a greater reliance on SaaS-based services.

“Enterprises are becoming increasingly aware that while hybrid-cloud architectures can deliver huge benefits, they can also introduce complexity and risk if they’re not properly protected.

“We are already starting to see the consequences of ransomware attacks or compliance breaches where there is a gap in a transforming cloud environment and insufficient protection, availability or analytics. A standardized, consistent architecture across the data estate is critical to simplify operations and lower overall business risk.