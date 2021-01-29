Oracle helps orgs increase the efficiency of their global supply chains

To help organizations increase the efficiency of their global supply chains, Oracle announced new logistics capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (SCM).

The updates to Oracle Transportation Management (OTM) and Oracle Global Trade Management (GTM), a part of Oracle Cloud SCM, help customers reduce costs, make better planning decisions, and improve customer experience.

“Last year tested supply chains to a breaking point and exposed the limitations of older, on-premises systems that don’t provide the flexibility organizations need to run an efficient logistics operations,” said Chris Cunnane, research director, supply chain management, ARC Advisory Group.

“Oracle Cloud SCM’s latest update adds new artificial intelligence, machine learning, and integrated IoT features to improve real-time monitoring of shipments and enhance the efficiency of trade and logistics processes.”

Oracle Cloud SCM helps organizations enhance supply chain operations, improve planning and execution across the entire business, and deliver a better customer experience. The new capabilities within Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management include:

Oracle logistics machine learning : Helps customers leverage machine learning in transportation processes to accurately predict transit times, reduce costs associated with unplanned delays, increase logistics efficiency, and enhance customer experience.

: Helps customers leverage machine learning in transportation processes to accurately predict transit times, reduce costs associated with unplanned delays, increase logistics efficiency, and enhance customer experience. Rules of origin qualification : Helps customers comply with rules of origin criteria across hundreds of different trade agreements.

: Helps customers comply with rules of origin criteria across hundreds of different trade agreements. Connected Logistics : Helps customers better predict and manage shipments and inventory, while monitoring location and conditions (such as temperature and humidity), by connecting logistic flows between Oracle Transportation Management, Oracle Warehouse Management (WMS), and Oracle Internet of Things (IoT).

: Helps customers better predict and manage shipments and inventory, while monitoring location and conditions (such as temperature and humidity), by connecting logistic flows between Oracle Transportation Management, Oracle Warehouse Management (WMS), and Oracle Internet of Things (IoT). Ocean enhancements : Help customers automate transactions with ocean carriers, from booking through financial settlement.

: Help customers automate transactions with ocean carriers, from booking through financial settlement. 3D load configuration editor : Provides customers with full flexibility in managing container-based shipments and how they are loaded.

: Provides customers with full flexibility in managing container-based shipments and how they are loaded. New Oracle logistics digital assistant capabilities: A new accelerated access experience and enhanced conversational interface helps Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management customers easily access all shipment information and send requests while on-the-go.

“Using Oracle Transportation Management, we’ve been able to get almost immediate results on the rate changes that impact our shipping costs,” said Matt Kirchner, senior logistics analyst, White Cap (formerly HD Supply).

“We utilize Oracle Transportation Management for export lane cost-by-carrier analysis, and when we’re comparing the different costs, we’re able to easily try different carrier combinations and compare the planned cost versus the lowest cost. We’ve found that on average, we’re able to reduce costs by approximately 6 percent.”

“As organizations reimagine their supply chains in the wake of 2020, creating robust and resilient logistics processes that keep the business moving efficiently should remain a key priority,” said Derek Gittoes, vice president of supply chain management product strategy, Oracle.

“With the new capabilities within Oracle Transportation Management and Oracle Global Trade Management, we are helping organizations streamline logistics to fulfill orders faster, cheaper, and more sustainably to ultimately meet and exceed customer expectations.”