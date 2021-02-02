CI Security Critical Insight Anti-Ransomware solution lowers the risk from impactful ransomware

CI Security announced the launch of the company’s Critical Insight Anti-Ransomware solution.

The Critical Insight Anti-Ransomware solution includes an integrated suite of services to prepare for, identify, and resolve ransomware attacks. This includes CI Security’s security assessment and preparation services to improve an organization’s ability to mitigate preventable attacks, respond to and neutralize an infection, and improve security posture.

Over half of medium and large organizations worldwide reported that they were affected by ransomware attacks within the last year. In 2020, ransomware attacks increased 139% in the United States.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been an estimated 4,000 cyberattacks in the U.S. daily. On the heels of an already challenging year, threat actors continue to innovate with sophisticated destructive attack methods, with lasting implications.

“CI turns ransomware defense into a critical partnership offering customizable integrated services which capitalize on the extensive data collection and analytics from the MDR service, delivering a unique package of solutions that meet the individual needs of each organization,” said Garrett Silver, CEO at CI Security.

“We believe that small and mid-size companies should have the same level of security as big enterprises, and we are committed to making this a substantial, cost-efficient program that works within allocated budgets.”

“IT and IS leaders are frustrated at silver-bullet solutions that don’t deliver on big promises. There’s no single thing that can stop ransomware,” said CI Security CISO Michael Hamilton. “Organizations need multi-faceted solutions to prepare for an attack, identify an attack rapidly, and resolve the situation after the attack.”

CI’s Critical Insight Security Program includes options for organizations to choose from more than two dozen affordable services aimed at preventing, defending, and recovering from an attack.

The Anti-Ransomware package is a specifically curated group of services aimed at lowering the risk from an impactful ransomware attack. While the list of services can be customized, here is CI’s recommended Critical Insight Anti-Ransomware package:

Prepare

Security risk assessments

Security awareness trainings

Continuous vulnerability identification

Identify

Managed detection & response (MDR)

Managed endpoint detection & response (EDR) with Microsoft Defender monitoring

Office 365 monitoring

Resolve