RidgeBot 3.2 targeted attack simulation: Designed to combat high-profile ransomware attacks

Ridge Security announces new capabilities in RidgeBot that combat ransomware.

RidgeBot couples ethical hacking techniques with AI-driven, decision-making algorithms to help identify and validate weak credentials and frequently exploited vulnerabilities, in order to help minimize damage from simple or sophisticated, extortion-encryption attacks such as ransomware attacks.

With the distraction and distress of the pandemic, ransomware hackers continue to hone their tradecraft and combine encryption with extortion in a lucrative practice.

Current ransomware tradecraft is highly detectable and highly signaturable, but the reality of IT and Security today — accelerated cloud migration, Work from Anywhere initiatives, Ransom as a Service and other opportunistic trends — exacerbate an already challenging task for network security admins.

“Given the rise in ransomware’s far-reaching presence and impact, the newly released RidgeBot 3.2 is focused on preventing ransomware intrusion, delivering attack simulation for 27 high-profile ransomware entry point vulnerabilities, with more to come,” said Lydia Zhang, Co-founder and President of Ridge Security.

“With RidgeBot, your network is always locked down, always patch-up to date, always ready for audit — at minimal cost and human intervention.”

RidgeBot’s approach covers two of the Top 3 ransomware infection vectors accounting for approximately 60% of incidents: Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP), and Software and Network vulnerabilities.

The RidgeBot 3.2 ransomware template includes scanning and exploitation for the following classes of vulnerabilities:

Remote code/command execution (RCE)

Weak password and credential stuffing (i.e. SSH, Redis, and SQL Server)

Server message block (SMB)

WebLogic and other file uploads

RidgeBot delivers details of the attack path and killchain data to Enterprise security teams for an accurate picture of how prone their environment may be to ransomware attacks, giving them an opportunity to rehearse their incident response.