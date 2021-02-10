Circa launches AI Candidate Matching to help companies build diverse and high-performing teams

Circa is launching AI Candidate Matching, to help companies accelerate their success toward building more diverse, innovative, and high-performing teams.

The new product delivers a SaaS-based artificial intelligence solution guaranteeing unbiased sourcing and matching of diverse, qualified talent from a curated 160 million+ candidate database.

When looking to reduce or mitigate unconscious bias, AI Candidate Matching redacts ethnic, gender, age, LGBTQIA+, veteran status, community, culture, and disability to present candidates based on their skill sets to be evaluated in fair, equal and consistent manners.

This includes automatically reviewing job postings and optimizing them to make it as engageable as possible for a diverse community while removing biases within the description.

AI Candidate Matching focuses on candidate sourcing and matching that reaches both active and passive candidates. The active and passive candidates are sourced from 3,500 different online organizations from community groups to service organizations that provide more than 160 million diverse candidates.

The diverse candidate database network reaches 13 million veterans with approximately four million having security clearances.

“Circa continues to look to expand our product offerings to help drive success for our customers, and AI Candidate Matching is a great addition to our solutions,” Patrick Sheahan, CEO, Circa said.

“We want to make sure we are reducing biases in recruitment by providing companies and candidates the opportunity to be matched based on skills first, as well as, empower talent acquisition teams to increase the number of diversity candidates included in their hiring process.”

Research compiled by HRreview found that a one percent increase in gender diversity has a three percent impact in increasing revenue and a one percent increase in racial equality has nine percent. Additionally, 71 percent of a recruiter’s time is spent on unqualified candidates that must be vetted.

AI Candidate Matching helps diverse candidates shine as qualified through skillset, with biases reduced, while providing recruiters with scoring on the most qualified candidates based on skills to ensure they are not wasting time on unqualified candidates.

Circa provides OFCCP compliance management and recruiting technology solutions to deliver qualified candidates on a level, equitable playing field that meet organizations’ needs to build high-performing, diverse teams.

AI Candidate Matching is now included with Circa’s Diversity Recruiting and OFFCP Compliance solutions.

Combined with Circa’s diversity outreach platform of 15,500 community-based organizations, enabling Circa’s customers to save time and reach more diverse candidates.