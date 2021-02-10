DTEX’s advanced analytics thwart insider threats before breach

Dtex Systems announced the release of its latest Workforce Cyber Security platform, DTEX InTERCEPT 6.5.

The new release brings together the capabilities of user and entity behavior analytics (UEBA), endpoint data loss prevention (DLP), digital forensics and insider threat management into a cloud-native platform to empower customers to mitigate the risk of data and IP loss.

According to DTEX’s 2021 Remote Workforce Security Report, almost 75% of organizations are concerned about the security risks introduced by the increased volume of remote workers.

The most prominent remote work security concerns identified by industry experts include endpoint data loss (27%), loss of visibility of user activity (25%), and maintaining compliance with regulatory requirements (24%).

With the predominance of fully remote and hybrid work models, forward-thinking organizations understand they need visibility into the behavior of their workforce on and off network in order to protect enterprise data and assets.

“Our overarching goal at DTEX is to help our customers better understand their workforces, protect their data and make smarter, more informed business decisions more rapidly,” said Mohan Koo, co- founder and CTO, DTEX Systems.

“Heavy agents, constant rule tuning, false positives and limitations on employees access to data need to be retired in order for business and collaboration to flourish in the distributed and digital age of the enterprise.

With DTEX InTERCEPT 6.5, we are providing organizations the end-to-end visibility they need to see, understand and act on risky activities and behavior that can lead to IP loss without limiting data access and mobility, creating tangled rules and policies, and driving already overworked analyst teams to the brink.”

According to Forrester Research, “visibility into user behaviors and actions, endpoint telemetry data and anomalies, access patterns, and more will allow S&R pros to quickly detect potential breaches or insider abuse.”

Through its patented and privacy-compliant meta-data collection and analytics engine, DTEX’s Workforce Cyber Security platform autonomously surfaces anomalous, abnormal behavior and related events via Indicators of Intent.

This empowers security analysts to seamlessly thwart insider threats early in the insider threat kill chain more effectively, helping organizations mitigate the risk of data and IP loss.

Specific capabilities and features that have been introduced and enhanced as part of this latest release include: