Whitepaper: A new approach to help you achieve least privilege at cloud scale

How can enterprises reduce their risk in the cloud? They need to understand the attack surface has changed and operate under the assumption that the number one risk to their hybrid and multi-cloud infrastructure is a trusted identity with excessive high-risk permissions.

The only way to manage that risk is to implement the principle of least privilege across their cloud environment. If not, they run the risk of compromising every security system, policy, and procedure they’ve worked to put in place.

How are enterprises working to manage the permission levels placing their critical cloud resources at risk? The short answer: not well enough. Most enterprises today turn to traditional identity and access management (IAM) tools. However, it quickly becomes apparent these solutions are neither granular nor dynamic enough to keep up with the highly automated and digitized environments that define modern infrastructure.

