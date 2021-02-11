iPipeline partners with Snowflake to support data apps and secure data sharing needs

iPipeline announced its partnership with Snowflake where iPipeline will leverage Snowflake’s Data Marketplace to support all their data applications and secure data sharing needs.

iPipeline customers have near real-time access, unlimited scalability, and global availability to feed their AI/BI tools and ecosystem of partners.

Snowflake and iPipeline have a growing joint customer base that includes referenceable customers in the life insurance and financial services industry.

“Our new partnership with Snowflake brings immediate benefits to our customers. Because Snowflake Data Marketplace provides easy and immediate access for secure data sharing, we do not have to send our customers custom data extracts and ad hoc reports,” said Larry Berran, CEO, iPipeline.

“Data as a Service is rapidly becoming the core of many business strategies because near real-time access to data is critical to enhancing decision making and improving the customer experience.

“This state-of-the-art platform will enable customers to unite siloed data and easily discover and securely share data to execute reporting, analytics and other tasks to improve operational efficiency and drive growth.”

“Data is growing at warp speed, and in today’s economy, instant access, unlimited scalability, and self-service free of IT’s involvement are all critical factors for real-time business decisions,” said Matt Glickman, VP of Customer Product Strategy at Snowflake.

“iPipeline’s integration with Snowflake Data Marketplace will allow insurance carrier, mutual fund, and financial institution customers to easily run self-service BI and analytics on the data within iPipeline’s core products for seamless data operations.”