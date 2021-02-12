New Relic Explorer gives engineers visibility into their complete estate

New Relic introduced New Relic Explorer, its reimagined Full-Stack Observability experience that delivers innovative new visualizations and capabilities to give engineers unprecedented visibility into their complete estate.

With zero configuration required, New Relic Explorer brings together an organization’s telemetry data from across applications and infrastructure to provide an essential live view of an entire software system’s health and performance.

With this new single source of truth, engineers can quickly discover emerging performance issues and swiftly take action to get systems back to full health before customers or employees are impacted.

All existing New Relic customers will be automatically upgraded to this new and powerful experience in the coming weeks.

“IT environments have become increasingly complex and engineering teams use a myriad of tools to see the performance of their entire tech stack, but there’s no way to see everything in one place and quickly take action.

“This leads to fragmented visibility, cumbersome and inefficient workflows, and out-of-control costs,” said Bill Staples, President and Chief Product Officer, New Relic.

“With this launch, New Relic has delivered true Full-Stack Observability so engineers can finally get their arms around all of their telemetry data to quickly understand what’s happening and resolve issues faster before they become problems.”

“For digital organizations and their IT teams, real-time visibility into critical software infrastructures is crucial in keeping their business running smoothly,” said Stephen Elliot, Program Vice President, Management Software and DevOps, IDC.

“Customers now demand real-time awareness and observability into IT environments via a single dashboard; providing them with simplicity and speed for identifying, solving and preventing problems before they impact the customer experience.”

“Being able to visualize and analyze data with just a few clicks of a button with New Relic Explorer is amazing — definitely a time saver for us,” said Paweł Przybyła, Director of Software Development at Metapack.

“And I love having the ability to drill down into the ‘why’ behind changes taking place. Having quick accessibility to the data we need with New Relic Explorer has been empowering for my team.”

In today’s complex environments that rely on manual alert configuration, it’s become increasingly challenging for organizations to understand the overall health of their entire system at a glance.

It’s become a challenge to discover where unintentional changes are occurring, what may be contributing to them, and how issues across their system are related.

New Relic Explorer enables engineers to uncover blind spots and surface details needed to support a faster, deeper understanding of large distributed software systems.

“With end-to-end observability under the hood in New Relic, it’s been simple to instrument our applications as we move them to the cloud,” said Greg Gentling, Director of Enterprise Architecture at Viewpoint.

“Being able to grab telemetry data and take action before issues arise or customers notice—that’s been huge.”

New Relic Explorer includes the following powerful visualizations and capabilities

New Relic Lookout: This industry-first innovation provides an estate-wide, real-time view of any changes in telemetry data, including third party and open source data, automatically drawing attention to where it’s needed most.

This is delivered through an intuitive user experience visualization with no configuration or reliance on static, pre-configured alert thresholds required. Zoom in capabilities allow teams to pinpoint correlations, abnormal history and traces immediately.

This gives engineering teams the ability to leverage New Relic’s Profiles to quickly uncover blind spots and unknown relationships, and to understand all changes so that issues can be resolved well before they impact the end customer or employee.

“Expanding the simplicity of New Relic Lookout into our stack will improve our ability to provide a seamless end-user experience,” said Yang Tang, BEES Director Engineering, Anheuser-Busch InBev.

“In current times, providing a smooth digital experience has been a top priority for us as more and more of our customers are engaging with us digitally. With New Relic, we will be alerted as soon as there is an abnormal activity, enabling us to immediately address the issue and ensure there’s no interruption for our customers.”

“Given the real-time nature of our gaming industry, it’s extremely critical for us to understand the state of our applications accurately as issues can occur and impact the gaming experience at any time,” said Moti Ferentz, Architect, William Hill.

“New Relic Lookout provided us with much needed visibility into issues and helped us narrow down correlation errors between various applications quickly. We’re looking forward to leveraging New Relic Explorer and strengthening our observability standards and practices.”

New Relic Navigator: For the first time, customers can explore all entities at a glance in a highly intuitive visualization. The health of each application, service, container, function and host is displayed in red, yellow or green based on alert conditions, with the ability to group and filter based on attributes for a curated view of all the entities that a service (or set of services) encompasses.

These traffic light colors display health so users can quickly and easily investigate large numbers of entities while simplifying cross-team collaboration.

In addition, relationships between specific applications, hosts, containers or integrations are shown in one view, making it quick and easy to understand which upstream or downstream services are related to an issue. This enables engineers to gain a broader view of the overall health of their systems and troubleshoot cascading failures faster.

“As soon as I deployed New Relic Navigator, I got instant visibility into areas that needed immediate attention. The red circles popped up and with one additional click, I was able to identify some instances in testing that had no more resources in terms of CPU,” said Chet Patel, QA Manager, Kurt Geiger.

“Typically, I do not dig deeper into similar issues daily, but New Relic Navigator was so easy to use and the powerful visuals caught my interest in the moment that I investigated further and raised a ticket with DevOps to review immediately.”