AdaCore acquires Componolit to expand its market share in Germany

AdaCore announces the acquisition of Componolit, effective as of February 1, 2021.The acquisition of Componolit will provide AdaCore with a further foothold to expand its growing market share in Germany where the requirement for high-assurance software is increasing rapidly.

New engineering staff will bring extensive, complementary expertise and experience in cybersecurity and formal methods.

Componolit, founded in 2017, and based in Dresden, Germany, provides software components and formal verification tools for trusted systems to high security, mobile security, and industrial IoT customers.

The company’s flagship technology, RecordFlux, is a powerful tool used to formally describe, test, and implement binary communication protocols. Componolit technology will also bring new capabilities to AdaCore’s suite of automated testing and static analysis tools.

“Our acquisition of Componolit enables us to address one of the most important security concerns for the designers of military “Systems of Systems,” which are highly dependent on secure communications,” said Romain Berrendonner, Security Offering Architect, AdaCore.

“RecordFlux enables us to bring the benefits of our formal methods technologies to communication systems developers so that they can develop highly secure network layers for their most critical applications.”

“In the expanding world of connected objects, autonomous cars, and unmanned air vehicles, securing the software that controls these devices is one of the biggest challenges of the industry,” said Cyrille Comar, Co-founder and President of AdaCore Europe.

“Joining forces with Componolit puts us in a position to offer the technology and expertise that will help our customers face this challenge.”

“We are delighted to take our longstanding collaboration with AdaCore to a new level and to join their excellent engineering team,” said Alexander Senier, Founder and CEO of Componolit.

“Software bugs continue to be a main reason for cybersecurity incidents today. Integrating RecordFlux with AdaCore’s technologies will enable customers to avoid software bugs in their communication layers, better protecting the boundaries of their network-enabled critical systems against cyberattacks.”