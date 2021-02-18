Protegrity Partner Network secures global innovation in AI, analytics and cloud

Protegrity launched the Protegrity Partner Network, which empowers technology organizations, systems integrators, and value-added resellers (VARs) to seamlessly deliver Protegrity’s advanced data-protection solutions to joint customers, supporting privacy, advanced analytics, AI and machine learning, and cloud initiatives.

The Protegrity Partner Network gives partners the necessary resources and certifications to enable their customers to unlock the potential of secure data, creating more opportunities for innovation and digital transformation, and improving customer experiences.

“As a foundational pillar in Protegrity’s business transformation and growth strategy, the new Protegrity Partner Network is an important step toward achieving our mission to secure the world’s most sensitive data by delivering advanced data protection,” said Protegrity President and CEO Rick Farnell.

“At the core of our partnership strategy is neutrality, enabling us to empower more organizations to discover new uses of sensitive data and drive business excellence.”

Tiered benefits for service and technology partners

Partners work closely with Protegrity to implement data-security, privacy, and AI industry best practices to ensure customers successfully achieve their data-protection objectives.The program consists of two partner types—Service Partners and Technology Partners—and offers tiered benefits for each (Launch, Elevate, Transcend).

Service Partners, including systems integrators and VARs, can address customer demands by providing sales, technical sales, technical support, advisory, and implementation services.

Service Partners can refer new business or become eligible to resell the Protegrity platform. Technology Partners, such as independent software vendors (ISVs) and large cloud hyperscalers, receive access to the Protegrity Data Protection Platform to develop custom software integrations, eliminating friction for customers when implementing joint solutions.

Protegrity has developed a tiered program that delivers various benefits to address partner needs:

Launch partners receive access to sales and technical tools, the partner portal, virtual training, product updates, and newsletters.

partners receive access to sales and technical tools, the partner portal, virtual training, product updates, and newsletters. Elevate partners, in addition to Launch benefits, receive virtual training, Protegrity Data Protection Platform access, a named alliance manager, a named marketing contact, and joint branding tools.

partners, in addition to Launch benefits, receive virtual training, Protegrity Data Protection Platform access, a named alliance manager, a named marketing contact, and joint branding tools. Transcend partners benefit from all of the above plus additional training opportunities, dedicated alliance management, marketing and support contacts, discounted event sponsorship, one-on-one product briefings, an advisory board seat, and joint business planning.

Enabling partners with new certification program

As part of the Protegrity Partner Network, Protegrity has launched a Partner Certification Program to incentivize partners to obtain training from Protegrity on the data-security landscape and industry best practices, as well as how to effectively identify opportunities with and implement the Protegrity Data Protection Platform. To further enable partners, Protegrity will provide free, self-paced training aimed at sales and pre-sales.

Different certification levels have requirements for pre-sales, sales, and post-sales:

Evangelist certifications for sales, pre-sales, and business development are web-based and self-paced, providing training on market drivers, value positioning, the Protegrity Data Protection Platform, and use cases.

certifications for sales, pre-sales, and business development are web-based and self-paced, providing training on market drivers, value positioning, the Protegrity Data Protection Platform, and use cases. Professional certifications for pre- and post-sales and technical architects and consultants are also web-based and self-paced, covering installation and configurations, demos, and building custom demos and proofs of concept (POCs).

certifications for pre- and post-sales and technical architects and consultants are also web-based and self-paced, covering installation and configurations, demos, and building custom demos and proofs of concept (POCs). Practitioner certifications for post-sales, technical architects, and consultants are instructor-led, including lab-based workshops, professional services, solution design, implementation, project experience, and troubleshooting and support.

Additional features and benefits of the Protegrity Partner Network

Partner portal : A central portal for all partners, featuring sales and technical enablement content, deal registration, and numerous sales and marketing tools to support joint go-to-market efforts.

: A central portal for all partners, featuring sales and technical enablement content, deal registration, and numerous sales and marketing tools to support joint go-to-market efforts. Resale program : Enables service partners to provide end-to-end management of the customer journey from sales, technical sales, and post-sales implementation.

: Enables service partners to provide end-to-end management of the customer journey from sales, technical sales, and post-sales implementation. Ready technology program: Validates partner integrations to ensure that technology partner connectors adhere to the highest standard. Protegrity offers tools and resources to develop and deliver joint solutions that realize the full benefits of the Protegrity Data Protection Platform.

“As more businesses become data-driven, we’ve experienced increased demand from customers and prospects looking to secure their mission-critical AI, analytics, and cloud initiatives,” said Jay Chitnis, vice president, global alliances and partners at Protegrity.

“Protegrity customers have the choice and control over how their data is protected – no matter where it resides, however they choose to use it – and this gives them confidence. The Protegrity Partner Network makes it simple for services and technology organizations to partner with Protegrity, providing an added layer of capabilities and expertise for joint customers.

“We look forward to strengthening our partner relationships as we deliver on our commitment to secure the world’s most sensitive data.”

“Data protection plays an important role in the data lifecycle. Protegrity can add a layer of data protection to any workload on the Cloudera Data Platform running on premises, in the cloud, or in hybrid environments, enabling customers to scale seamlessly and securely without slowing down mission-critical data initiatives, said Gary Green, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships, Cloudera.”

“Commercial and public sector organizations in Hong Kong are becoming more data-driven to accelerate their business objectives.

In their race to improve products and services to delight customers, organizations are employing advanced analytics, machine learning, and AI, but concerns of using sensitive data and compliance to regulatory requirements are now becoming key considerations.

Integrity is proud to partner with Protegrity and deliver its world-class data protection solution to the Hong Kong market, said Alvin Chan, Managing Director, Integrity Hong Kong.”