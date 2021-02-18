Tigera launches Calico Cloud, a pay-as-you-go SaaS for Kubernetes security and observability

Tigera announced pay-as-you-go software as a service (SaaS) for Kubernetes security and observability. With Calico Cloud, users only pay for services consumed and are billed monthly, getting immediate value without upfront investment.

Calico Cloud gives DevOps, DevSecOps, and Site Reliability Engineering (SRE) teams a single pane of glass across multi-cluster and multi-cloud Kubernetes environments to deploy a standard set of egress access controls, enforce security policies for compliance, and observe and troubleshoot applications.

According to a Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) report, the number of Kubernetes deployments is rapidly growing as cloud-native application adoption becomes mainstream. Cloud-native applications are composed of containers and microservices that directly access other cloud services, legacy applications, and applications like SalesForce and Zuora.

Traditional perimeter-based security solutions are unaware of containers and microservices inside a Kubernetes cluster. Moreover, microservices are highly dynamic and ephemeral rendering any static IP address-based security control inadequate. The deployment characteristics of cloud-native applications make them harder to secure, observe and troubleshoot.

Without granular levels of security, there is a potential for unauthorized access to and from microservices. And once a service is compromised, it is easy for the malicious actors to move laterally.

Calico Cloud is Kubernetes-native and provides native extensions to enable security and observability as code for easy and consistent enforcement across Kubernetes distributions, multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

“Without observability, security is incomplete. Calico Cloud combines both to offer DevOps and SREs a simple, resilient, secure, and performant service, so they can focus on what matters most: operating services that are secure, observable, and easy to troubleshoot,” said Ratan Tipirneni, CEO of Tigera.

“With Calico Cloud, users can get started with one use case and add capabilities to address new use cases as their operational requirements change.”

“While Kubernetes provides great flexibility, we’ve learned how challenging it is to secure, observe, and troubleshoot this environment,” said Jeff Puccinelli, senior DevOps engineer, Mulligan Funding.

“With the detailed visibility and robust security offered by Calico Cloud via features such as the Dynamic Service Graph, we’re able to observe exactly what is going on, which helps us analyze and troubleshoot far more effectively.”

Calico Cloud includes the following capabilities: