Whitepaper – EDR to secure mobile devices: Coverage, limits & recommendations

The digitalization of services and expansion of remote working has heightened the number of off-premises users accessing cloud-based resources from their mobile device. In this configuration, each mobile device represents a point of entry for hackers, spies and cyberactivists. To secure information, it is critical to have an endpoint security strategy that reliably encompasses mobile devices and embraces all their aspects (iOS, Android Enterprise).

Today, the cybersecurity market sees a set of solutions extending their offering to mobile, to cover the whole cyberattack surface at once. But as mobile and PC systems handle data and protocols very differently, cyberthreats targeting both systems are distinct.

Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) is the evolution of legacy antivirus. It quarantines files, detects indicators of compromise, and provides in-depth analysis to enforce post-attack rollback. EDR’s strength lies in its investigation capabilities and the cross-platform visibility it provides. But when it comes to neutralizing mobile threats, advanced analysis is not enough. Inevitably, when EDR is used to protect all endpoints in an indistinct manner, it creates a security gap at the mobile level.

Representing 77% of the digital traffic, mobile devices are a critical part of endpoint security strategies. But the mobile threat landscape is wide, volatile and consequently hardly addressed by catch-all offers. To fill the gap, analysts recommend the specific expertise of Mobile Threat Defense (MTD). When an EDR is in place in an IT ecosystem, MTD successfully extends the security coverage to the mobile fleet, enabling a reliable zero-trust strategy.

In this whitepaper, we go through: