CrowdStrike boosts control, visibility and security for cloud workloads and cloud-native apps

CrowdStrike announced expanded Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) capabilities for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver greater control, visibility and security for cloud workloads and cloud-native applications from build to runtime.

The expanded CSPM and CWP capabilities for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform identify and remediate vulnerabilities from development to production for a wide variety of cloud environments, including containers.

Gartner has predicted that, “Growing adoption of cloud-native applications and infrastructure will increase use of container management to over 75% of large enterprises in mature economies by 2024 (up from less than 35% in 2020).”

With the incorporation of frictionless security and automated protection early in the continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline, DevSecOps teams are empowered to deliver production-ready applications with minimal impact to build cycles.

Additionally, the new features will help organizations prevent compliance violations with intelligent monitoring that detects misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and threats, and delivers guided remediation that equips developers with guardrails to avoid costly mistakes.

“We continue to deliver the broadest range of cloud security capabilities in a single cloud-native platform for on-prem, private, public, hybrid and multi-cloud environments that scales,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer for CrowdStrike.

“CrowdStrike’s Security Cloud is one of the largest deployments in the world, providing us a unique vantage point in supporting organizations’ shift to cloud-native architectures and their adoption of development and IT operations (DevOps). The capabilities we are announcing today secure development and deployment of applications in the cloud with greater speed, efficiency and confidence.”

New Falcon Horizon CSPM capabilities

Provide cloud-native security posture management for multi-cloud environments : Prevents, protects and remediates security risks in AWS and Azure resources. Expands assessment coverage for server, Kubernetes and serverless services to detect Indicators of Misconfiguration (IOM) in the public cloud control plane.

: Prevents, protects and remediates security risks in AWS and Azure resources. Expands assessment coverage for server, Kubernetes and serverless services to detect Indicators of Misconfiguration (IOM) in the public cloud control plane. Monitor cloud identities for least privileges : Provides end-to-end visibility to Azure Active Directory (AD) to quickly identify privileged permissions and abnormal service-to-service integration settings. Detects misconfigurations linked to prevalent tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) with Azure AD deployments.

: Provides end-to-end visibility to Azure Active Directory (AD) to quickly identify privileged permissions and abnormal service-to-service integration settings. Detects misconfigurations linked to prevalent tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) with Azure AD deployments. Ensure continuous compliance: Provides in-depth assessment against the Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks with prebuilt dashboards, easy to navigate drill-down by account, region, cloud service and severity.

New Falcon Cloud Workload Protection capabilities