Carter Bullard joins CounterFlow AI as CTO

CounterFlow AI announced Carter Bullard as the company’s new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). A significant voice in the cybersecurity and networking community for over 35 years, Carter joins CounterFlow AI to lead technology innovation as the company continues to deliver network security solutions that provide visibility into encrypted traffic.

As the creator of the Argus open source project, Carter is a widely respected expert in network security, active cyber defense, situational awareness, and measurement and monitoring analytics for network operations and performance.

Recognized as the inventor of network flow monitoring, Carter holds four patents in the space. He has held senior roles with market leaders, including FORE Systems, Bay Networks and Nortel.

Carter also held leading roles in cybersecurity R&D at U.S. Federally Funded Research and Development Centers, U.S. National Laboratories, the Intelligence Community and within academia.

“The surge in encrypted traffic is causing significant challenges for many organizations’ security efforts– but CounterFlow AI is offering a lifeline to teams commissioned to protect against today’s most sophisticated threats,” said Carter Bullard, CTO.

“I’ve long appreciated CounterFlow AI’s approach to network security, especially when it comes to deciphering encrypted traffic.

“The company’s approach not only improves threat detection, it also simplifies and eases management constraints. CounterFlow AI is one of the few companies that is truly on the cutting edge, and I’m excited to help build out its suite of innovative offerings that fill an important need.”

“Carter is a pioneer in the cybersecurity industry and we are ecstatic to add someone of his caliber to the CounterFlow AI team,” said Randy Caldejon, CEO of CounterFlow AI.

“We are delivering solutions that promise to transform our customers’ protection efforts and Carter’s expertise will fuel our ability to deliver the most advanced protections possible.”