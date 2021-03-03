Strike Graph AI platform automates security questionnaires

Strike Graph announces the launch of its new AI technology platform. The first feature on the new Strike Graph AI platform is the ability to answer each question on a company’s Security Questionnaire based upon an organization’s security habits and procedures.

This new AI feature empowers and helps sales departments to close deals faster and at scale by automating the process.

Launched in October 2020, Strike Graph was built to help companies successfully pass their cybersecurity audit. Strike Graph customers can scope the correct size audit, dynamically adjust controls, and successfully complete and maintain a security certification with an internationally recognized auditor.

A SOC 2 certificate can dramatically reduce the time-to-close for enterprise sales.

Strike Graph’s new AI platform is based on a proprietary graph-based data model of an organization’s cybersecurity. This data model takes in all aspects of an organization’s cybersecurity practice from standard certifications to risk assessments to the verification of properly executed controls.

Because of the holistic nature of this data and its flexibility to meet varying organizations’ cybersecurity practices, it has proven incredibly effective in AI/ML applications.

“The biggest complaint we hear from customers is answering security questionnaires. Each questionnaire is different and takes precious time away from CTOs and technical talent to close deals,” said Justin Beals, CEO and co-founder of Strike Graph.

“We built this new AI feature to solve that problem by amassing thousands of typical questions and testing our ability to answer questions against the Strike Graph data model.”

For each Security Questionnaire, Strike Graph produces a unique Security Report that provides the answer for each question and a verification of the security activity to support the answer.

The Security Report provides more than a security questionnaire with yes/no answers, it can also verify control activities to create trust and confidence.

“Strike Graph was able to ingest our security questionnaire from a critical customer and return verified responses. Unlike other systems, our existing Strike Graph account had all the data necessary about our cybersecurity to answer the security questionnaire.

Strike Graph’s security report allowed us to gain customer trust and move our deal through the procurement pipeline without our team doing the leg work,” said Tod McDonald, CPA/CIRA and Founder at Valid8 Financial.