Anuta ATOM Cloud increases operational efficiency and reduces the potential for errors

Anuta Networks announced the availability of ATOM Cloud, a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offering of its ATOM network automation platform. This new offering provides all of the powerful capabilities of Anuta ATOM in SaaS or a cloud-hosted business model.

ATOM Cloud increases operational efficiency, improves network reliability and assurance, simplifies processes, and reduces the potential for errors.

ATOM Cloud is built on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure, delivering benefits such as high availability, massive scalability, reliability, geographical presence, security, and OpEx savings.

To keep up with the proliferation of data and its consumption, today’s networks are growing in scale and complexity – making effective network service provisioning, management, and compliance enforcement challenging.

To meet these challenges, network automation empowers networking teams to rapidly design and provision services, gain visibility into applications and services flowing through the network, speed onboarding, ensure SLA compliance, and realize ROI faster.

A cloud-native automation architecture allows network operators to start the automation journey quickly and scale as needed.

Anuta ATOM Cloud solution eliminates deployment hassles, delivers ubiquitous connectivity, enables instant access to innovation, and offers a flexible pay-as-you-go subscription model.

Key features of Anuta ATOM Cloud include:

Always-on compliance enforcement that minimizes accidental configuration changes.

Automated stateful service provisioning and stateless workflows that eliminate manual processes and errors.

Automated stateful service provisioning and stateless workflows that eliminate manual processes and errors.

Crowd-sourced analytics and predictive assurance (to be powered by AI/ML) that deliver customized recommendations for network performance, availability, and SLA conformance.

Shared multi-tenant and dedicated instances that provide flexibility and customer choice.

SOC2 compliant operations (in-progress) that ensure security, integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

ATOM Cloud is available in three SaaS license tiers:

ATOM cloud essentials – ideal for customers who need basic automation – including multi-vendor device onboarding, discovery, configuration management, compliance reporting, basic monitoring, and OS upgrades.

– ideal for customers who need basic automation – including multi-vendor device onboarding, discovery, configuration management, compliance reporting, basic monitoring, and OS upgrades. ATOM cloud professional – provides advanced automation capabilities – including all of the features from the Essentials bundle and the addition of compliance remediation, low-code workflow automation, and pre-built service models such as L2/L3 VPNs, closed-loop automation, advanced monitoring, and role-based access.

– provides advanced automation capabilities – including all of the features from the Essentials bundle and the addition of compliance remediation, low-code workflow automation, and pre-built service models such as L2/L3 VPNs, closed-loop automation, advanced monitoring, and role-based access. ATOM cloud enterprise – best suited for customers who need complete control of the automation platform with customization for device models, service models, and closed-loop automation. This bundle also includes limited professional services and a dedicated customer success team.

“We have collaborated with many large enterprises and service providers to simplify their automation journeys. While network automation is recognized as a mission-critical element, especially post-pandemic, there have been barriers to adoption,” said Chandu Guntakala, Co-Founder & CEO of Anuta Networks.

“A cloud-native solution immediately elevates the customer experience with access to innovation, auto-scaling, 24×7 monitoring, security, and availability. ATOM Cloud allows our customers the flexibility to deploy on-premises, in the cloud, or leverage our SaaS offering.”

“ATOM Cloud combines the best model-driven architecture with the latest technologies in microservices and analytics to deliver one of the industry’s most flexible and extensible SaaS offering,” said Chandra Manubothu, VP of Sales Engineering, Anuta Networks.

“With ATOM Cloud, we simplified the customer journey with a fanatical focus on user experience, coupled with 100+ out-of-box services. Further, we implemented many security controls for segmentation while ensuring the scale, role-based access, monitoring, and availability required.”