Clint Poole joins Egress as CMO

Egress announced the appointment of Clint Poole as its new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Poole will utilize his experience in scaling high-growth organizations to support Egress’ rapid expansion as the leading provider of human layer security.

Having previously held leadership positions at global technology organizations including Onshape/PTC, Paycor and Lionbridge, Poole will spearhead Egress’ global go-to-market strategy . Poole will be based in Egress’ Boston office, and will focus its growth in the US market.

Poole comments, “I’m excited to have joined Egress during this exciting period. Egress is defining a new category in the cybersecurity field – human layer security – and creating products that tackle the most significant security risks faced by businesses today.

Egress is an ambitious, innovative business with enormous potential, and I look forward to working with the leadership team to deliver the next phase of growth.”

Egress CEO Tony Pepper comments, “I’m delighted to welcome Clint to the team at Egress. His track record in spurring growth for global organizations means that he’s well-placed to spearhead our go-to-market at this exciting stage of our journey.

“Clint’s expertise and strategic vision will prove invaluable in helping us to drive forward our mission.”