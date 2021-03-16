Simon Hodgkinson joins RangeForce Advisory Board

RangeForce announced that Simon Hodgkinson, former CISO of bp has joined the RangeForce Advisory Board to provide strategic guidance on products, partnerships and business development.

He joins existing advisors including Chris Inglis, former Deputy Director and senior civilian leader of the National Security Agency, VADM Jan E. Tighe, former Deputy Chief of Naval Operations for Information Warfare, Dr. Gerald Auger, Dr. Charlie Miller, Anthony Johnson, and Niloofar Razi Howe, chief strategy officer and SVP strategy and operations at RSA.

“The evolving sophistication of threat actors and their techniques is placing the onus on organizations to upskill their security teams so they can keep up, yet there is little time for formal classroom training,” said Simon Hodgkinson.

“RangeForce has developed a self-directed platform with a gaming interface that makes learning an interactive, hands-on experience that can be accessed anywhere, anytime. This represents the future of cyber security training in my opinion.”

“Simon has had an illustrious career, leading cyber security at one of the largest multinational organizations in the world. He will be an invaluable asset for RangeForce, we are extremely pleased that he has decided to join our Advisory Board,” said Gordon Lawson, President of RangeForce.

“Having managed one of the corporate sector’s largest security organizations, Simon has a unique perspective on the needs and wants of businesses when it comes to training staff to defend against and respond to threats.”

Simon Hodgkinson has more than 35 years of experience in information technology and cybersecurity, most recently as bp’s global Chief Information Security Officer (CISO), where he was responsible for cybersecurity including strategy, governance, architecture, education, counter threat operations and incident response.

Prior to the CISO role, Simon was VP, Infrastructure and Integration Services, where he was responsible for all of bp’s global infrastructure, which included hosting, networks, user-compute, field services, service management and cloud transformation.

Earlier, he led the CISO function in bp Supply & Trading division, where he delivered a program to improve cyber controls, many of which have been implemented across the group.

Before bp, Simon served as Head of Infrastructure for Fixed Income at electronic trading company Instinet, and held technical leadership roles at Lehman Brothers, Sybase and Ingres.