Mark Potter joins Backblaze as CISO

Backblaze announced the appointment of Mark Potter as Chief Information Security Officer as the company continues to bolster its leadership team to drive growth.

This addition adds the experience of a seasoned security executive who will continue to support and enhance the company’s focus on safeguarding its storage cloud and customers’ data.

Backblaze provides businesses and consumers with cloud services to store and use their data in an easy and affordable manner, serving as a foundation for developers, IT professionals, and individuals to back up & archive data, host content, manage media, build their applications, and more. Backblaze has over 450,000 customers spread across more than 175 countries.

“Mark brings proven security leadership and deep expertise to our strong management team,” said Gleb Budman, CEO of Backblaze.

“His vision for advancing the security mind-set and practices in our organization is critical to the long term success of Backblaze as we continue to grow our services.”

Mark Potter has worked in IT for over 26 years spanning information security, governance, risk management, regulatory compliance, and data protection/privacy.

Potter previously served as the CISO for both NewWave Telecom & Technologies and Danya International where he was responsible for the security and privacy of CDC, SAMHSA, Office of Head Start, and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid federal systems.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Backblaze as I was very impressed with the organization’s transparency, deep technical expertise, rich culture, and strong customer advocacy,” said Potter.

“Backblaze has been entrusted with an exabyte of data from clients in over 175 countries. I look forward to building on the Backblaze commitment to protecting customer data.”