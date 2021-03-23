Huawei launches Data Center and Power Supply Solutions for small and edge computing scenarios

Huawei launches Data Center and Power Supply Solutions.

Huawei promised to make any room a data center as it outlined a new, smart modular data center solution for small and edge computing scenarios, including three data center products — FusionModule2000, FusionModule800, and FusionModule500 — designed for different industrial needs.

Key to the Smart Modular Data Solution, SmartLi UPS — Huawei’s smart lithium battery UPS — helps enterprises of all sizes turn any room into a data center. Doing away with the need for a traditional raised floor design, far lower requirements are placed on ceiling heights.

Instead, air conditioner pipes and strong- and weak-current cables are routed from top-down, meaning that equipment can be accommodated even when ceiling heights are as low as 2.6 m, far below the 3 m minimum height required for a traditional data center.

Huawei partner NetCraft Information Technology (Macau) has already adopted this solution, which NetCraft sales director Benjamin Wong praised at the event.

“With the Huawei Modular Data Center Solution, all required components are modular,” Wong said. “An easy way for customers to understand this solution is to consider that each component is like a building block: You can build up your castle by adding different blocks, so you can add more blocks in the future when needed.”

One rack supports one megawatt of power

In next five years, Information Technology (IT) devices will continue to evolve, with ever-higher computing power and density needed. Inevitably, Central Processing Unit (CPU) and server power requirements will also increase.

To balance efficiency and costs, data centers will therefore develop toward higher density models, precisely the direction that Huawei’s ongoing Research and Development (R&D) investment has taken: namely, the implementation of a high-density, efficient, intelligent power supply and distribution system.

A direct result of that period of exploration, Huawei launched an ultra-high-density modular UPS product series — UPS5000-H — that uses a new 100 kVA/3 U ultra-high-density hot-swappable power modules.

It is the industry’s first UPS that enables a single standard rack to support one megawatt of power. With high-density, high-efficiency, and intelligence, this series effectively lowers the physical footprint and reduces the number of installation labor hours needed in comparison to other UPS solutions.

And, once up and running, system efficiency reaches 97%; in addition, the system is low-load and efficient in hibernation mode.

Making site power simple

A defining trend of digital transformation is the widespread emergence of digital sites — telecom sites, edge computing sites, video sites, and more — reflecting increasing Information Communications Technology (ICT) convergence.

Indeed, both Alternating Current (AC) and Direct Current (DC) power supplies are required to power diverse onsite sensing Internet of Things (IoT) devices, Communication Technology (CT) devices, and Information Technology (IT) devices.

Unlike the traditional use of multiple AC and DC power systems, forming a kind of patchwork model, Huawei’s iMagicPower adopts a multi-function, integrated design, supporting solar, Diesel Generator (DG), mains, and battery as power inputs. It also provides different power output modes, including 12/24/36/48 V DC output and 24/220/380 V AC output.

With all functional parts available in a modular design, precise configuration is possible and future expansion is simplified, allowing enterprises to build according to their needs and means.

For site level energy storage and backup, Huawei launched CloudLi, a fifth generation energy storage system. Compared with common lithium batteries, Huawei CloudLi offers improved performance in terms of power density and reliability, alongside a range of intelligent features to help customers reduce both Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX).

Particularly important with staffing restrictions in place during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, CloudLi supports remote, intelligent Operations and Maintenance (O&M), doing away with manual tasks such as onsite inspection and onsite maintenance.

Unternehmensvorstellung Wöhrle, one of Huawei’s power system partners based in Germany, has experience of using both iMagicPower and CloudLi.

The company’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO) has noted that the high reliability of the solutions ensures that they function safely in a wide temperature range even under harsh conditions, with intelligent features enabling optimal monitoring of the lithium batteries.