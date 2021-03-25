Ingram Micro boosts data center strategy with Veeam and Zadara cloud services

Demonstrating its strength in data center and integrated solutions, Ingram Micro is first to market with all-in-one compute – and storage-as-a-service solution sets from Veeam and Zadara.

The templated and customizable Veeam backup and Zadara cloud compute and storage solution sets solve for the hybrid infrastructure and storage needs and wants of today’s distributed enterprise.

Additionally, these solutions are being sold “as a service” — making them a 100% operational expense versus a capital expense for the enterprise.

“In today’s ’do business from anywhere’ environment, corporations want and need secure and scalable storage and compute solutions that can be consumed as a service and managed remotely with ease and greater efficiency,” said Ryan Grant, executive director, Integrated Solutions, Ingram Micro.

“By bringing Veeam backup and Zadara Cloud Services to market together, we are shortening the sales and deployment cycles for our channel partners around two of the most in-demand solutions – dependable enterprise backup and secure compute and storage cloud services.

“This relationship also demonstrates the power of ONE Ingram Micro and the end-to-end experience we’re able to deliver locally and globally at scale.”

At the heart of the new alliance is Ingram Micro’s Integration Center. Established in 2018, the Mira Loma-based Integration Center builds technology from the ground up to spec or specialization – offering channel partners everything from system design to compatibility and regulatory engineering.

As part of the expanded relationship, both Veeam and Zadara are leveraging the qualified engineering skill and solutions expertise found within Ingram Micro’s Integration Center to extend their reach into the channel and deliver a better and differentiated partner experience.

“Ingram Micro has served as a preferred distributor for Veeam since 2009 and continues to add more value to the mix for our mutual channel partners through its Integration Center, flexible financing solutions and growing bench of cross-trained sales leaders,” said Dangvy Keller, vice president of distribution sales, Americas, Veeam. “Going to market with Ingram Micro and Zadara is a growth catalyst for our channel partners and a competitive win for Veeam.”

To further educate and enable, Ingram Micro, Veeam and Zadara are offering channel partners access to varying training modules available on demand.

Members of Ingram Micro’s Trust X Alliance partner community are reporting record growth within the data center category, as a result of the market’s move to work from anywhere.

“From the core to the edge, securing your customer’s network and the data that resides within is a top priority,” said Larry Hilbers, Chief Technology Officer at Alliance Technology Group, an Ingram Micro Trust X Alliance partner.

“Being able to deliver this solution as a service and with the support of two cloud innovators and the world’s largest technology distributor is an offer we are definitely going to capitalize on.”

“The distributed enterprise is demanding flexible, consumption-based edge-cloud solutions built for agility and scale,” said Gene Cunningham, vice president, North America, Zadara.

“We are excited to further align our business with Ingram Micro and Veeam to offer channel partners fully-managed storage, backup and recovery services delivered in a 100% OpEx model and free from data transfer fees and long-term contracts.”

“Together with Veaam and Zadara, we’re delivering a scalable solution that helps channel partners simplify and transform their customers’ IT into a more modern, more secure and more scalable infrastructure,” said Susan O’Sullivan, vice president, sales, Ingram Micro.

“Today’s channel partners need access to on-demand, enterprise-grade compute, networking and storage solutions designed to handle any workload, anywhere—on-premises, hybrid, multi-cloud, and at the edge,” said Gene Cunningham, vice president, North America, Zadara. “We’re happy to bring this and more to market with Ingram Micro and Veeam.”