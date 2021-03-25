Noction Intelligent Routing Platform 3.11 features the remote-triggered blackholing capability

Noction announced the release of the Noction Intelligent Routing Platform 3.11.

This version focuses on the new remote-triggered blackholing feature, which allows the redirection of traffic to a non-existent resource (a so-called black hole), or the blocking of the unwanted traffic in a provider’s network, thus preventing such traffic from entering the IRP user’s network.

It can be specifically used to understand better and mitigate the effects of the Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

“Remote-triggered Blackholing is a proven mechanism used to stop DoS and DDoS attacks to specific targets in a particular network. By implementing the remote-triggered blackholing feature in the latest Intelligent Routing Platform version, we made it easy for users to monitor and set up specific blackholing rules when such are required.

“There is no need for them to SSH to the remote trigger router and type in specific configurations in the middle of the night. Everything becomes much easier and less time-consuming,” said John Strong, CEO.

“This IRP version’s capability is just the beginning. The first step in a range of the upcoming DDoS protection and mitigation-related features that will become available in future releases.”

Additionally, IRP 3.11 comes with a whole range of other essential features and improvements: