Shujinko AuditX expands compliance automation to all major clouds and regulatory frameworks

Shujinko announced a major update to AuditX, the system of record for enterprise compliance data. This update significantly broadens the platform’s automated data collection to cover firewall configuration, vulnerability scans, encryption certificates and more, along with offering new integrations with third party data sources including Okta, GitHub, Tenable and GitLab.

The update also adds Google Cloud Platform to its existing AWS and Azure support and extends automation across common enterprise regulatory frameworks, including SOC 1, SOC 2, PCI DSS, ISO 27001, NIST and FedRAMP.

Together, these changes deliver the automated evidence collection and workflow integration enterprises need to secure the cloud-first world.

“This update is a major step towards Shujinko’s goal of helping enterprises achieve better cloud security by creating a system of record for all compliance data,” said Scott Schwan, Co-Founder and CEO at Shujinko.

“As hybrid environments and the proliferation of SaaS platforms continue to complicate enterprise security and data privacy, there is a huge need to automate and centralize compliance data collection and workflows. We believe AuditX can fill this void by ensuring this important security data is current, organized and actionable.”

Security and compliance are critical concerns for the enterprise, yet modern cloud infrastructure can significantly complicate data collection and audit workflow, which are both currently accomplished through a highly manual process.

Research shows that more than 70% of CISOs face multiple audits in the next six months while struggling with poor tools, conflicting priorities, limited resources and now remote management. There is a clear desire for a more automated and efficient audit process that saves time and improves visibility.

AuditX is the first platform to deliver this automation for multiple audits and multiple compliance standards across multiple clouds and SaaS infrastructure.

AuditX is a cloud compliance automation platform that makes audit preparation and compliance fast (audits can be completed in one-third the usual time), efficient, visible, intuitive and extensible across cloud platforms and SaaS systems.

This update to AuditX includes the following: