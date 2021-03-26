cPacket cStor 100 sets new standard for capturing, storing, and analyzing network packet data

cPacket Networks announced a new addition to its cStor series packet capture appliances in support of the latest data center consolidation, 100Gbps migration, and cyber security requirements.

The new cStor 100 appliance raises the bar for the industry by setting the new standard for capturing, storing, and analyzing the network packet data at up to 100Gbps speed with advanced analytics. The cStor family already supports capture at 40, 25, 15, and 10Gbps as well as a virtual/cloud version up to 10Gbps.

“Many of our existing customers are consolidating their data centers as they move a part of their workloads into the cloud. They want to upgrade their data center infrastructure to 100Gbps to meet current and future business requirements.

“cPacket’s being early to 100Gbps observability helps our customers go through this change uneventfully,” said Brendan O’Flaherty, CEO of cPacket Networks.

Network speeds have been steadily increasing (networking analyst firm the Dell’Oro Group predicts that 25 and 100Gbps Ethernet ports will make up 78 percent of the Controller and Adapter market by 2024) driven by high-performance workloads.

Digital transformation and remote work due to Covid-19 have only accelerated these trends. The new cStor 100 appliance provides organizations with the deep, comprehensive, and actionable insights they need to align with the industry trends around digital transformation, cloud migration, and remote work.

“While most of the industry is still hovering around or below 40Gbps capture rates, you can find a few products that claim higher performance. What is really lacking is a well-rounded solution that can capture at 100Gbps speed while delivering impactful analytics and supporting simultaneous data search,” said Nadeem Zahid, VP of Product Management at cPacket Networks.

“You can fill the storage really fast and accumulate lots of data at 100Gbps. Finding the right packets fast in the case of root-cause analysis or a security breach makes a lot of difference for a business.”

Product details

The cStor 100 appliance provides 100Gbps burst with sustained 60Gbps capture-to-disk throughput along with 288TB of on-board storage (extensible up to 2PB) so organizations can capture, store, replay, and analyze high speed network traffic as the ultimate source of truth for troubleshooting issues, security forensics, incident response, and compliance.