Strike Graph hires Dan Adams as VP of sales

Strike Graph announces that it has hired Mr. Dan Adams as its new Vice President of sales. Based in Chicago, Dan brings 25 years of experience as a sales vice president and executive in technology to the team.

At Strike Graph, Dan Adams is a member of the leadership team with responsibility for global sales, which includes managing all aspects of the go to market strategy, customer acquisition and demand generation.

Launched in 2020, Strike Graph helps companies of all sizes successfully pass their cybersecurity audits with a scalable security program.

Strike Graph customers can achieve a clean SOC 2 audit within 45 days. Strike Graph’s mission is to help companies unlock revenue faster by monetizing their security practices.

“We’re pleased to have Dan on board to drive our technical sales and help us surpass key sales goals. Company culture is also very important to us and Dan fits right in with his customer-oriented approach which will help us scale our business this year and beyond,” said Justin Beals, CEO and co-founder of Strike Graph.

Dan holds a BS in Finance from the University of Illinois and an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Business at Northwestern University.

He has experience with building, leading and coaching teams where innovation, teamwork and customer valued solutions are required. His expertise includes translating technical solutions into customer-focused value propositions, developing customized processes for his teams, engaging executive leadership and establishing long-term relationships.

“I joined Strike Graph because I have firsthand knowledge of the challenges companies face when they embark on their SOC 2 journey. In my experience, it can be expensive and time consuming to obtain a SOC 2 Type I or II to close a deal.

“Strike Graph accelerates and automates that, so our customers can build their companies, not worry about compliance with expensive consultants, writing policies, or manually running endless checks across their systems,” said Dan Adams, Vice President of Sales at Strike Graph.