Solvo’s cloud security solution addresses future changes and new apps’ component deployments

Solvo announced the general availability of its cloud security solution designed to solve cybersecurity challenges that both developers and security teams are experiencing today.

The solution integrates with existing workflows versus trying to change them, and addresses growing security challenges by creating and maintaining a least-privilege security policy for cloud native applications.

As the AWS collaborative development grows, the need to manage security across all partners increases. The Solvo Security Genie runs a complementary health check for AWS accounts; users receive a consolidated health check report highlighting:

Major misconfigurations that they have in the cloud for IAM postures.

Excessive permissions.

Full access, admin privileges.

Third parties with access to the user account.

Solvo’s freemium product analizes cloud assets and creates a new, least-privilege and granular security policy. Solvo does it automatically, dynamically and continuously, addressing future changes and new applications’ component deployments. It provides three levels of the security configuration alerts and automatic updates.

“We are very pleased with the way Solvo integrates with new, emerging technologies. From a security perspective, they deliver on the promise of improving the relationships between developers and security teams, helping them work together and be more productive,” said Daniel Neto, head of cybersecurity at Ame Digital.

“By using data collected during the development and staging phases, we can make sure that we’re allowing necessary roles and privileges in our applications.”

“As a security professional, I understand the challenges that developers and security teams have when working together. We want them both to be successful and our mission at Solvo is to create a success platform for everybody in cloud security,” said Shira Shamban, co-founder and CEO of Solvo.

“We think that the future is supporting safe R&D processes in an easy and seamless way. Our adapted security configurations are based on each unique application’s needs, and within a quick and easy onboarding process, you’ll have your application and data protected, from CI to production.”